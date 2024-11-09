Idaho Women’s Business Center Held Inaugural Open House in Nampa
Boise, ID, November 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Idaho Women's Business Center (IWBC) marked a significant milestone for the state's business community with its inaugural Open House on Tuesday, November 5. Located at 5465 E Terra Linda Way, Room 106, in Nampa, the center welcomed over 30 attendees, including Tobin Dixon, Deputy District Director for the SBA Boise District office, and executives from Business Impact NW.
Tobin Dixon states, "Today marks an exciting milestone for Idaho's women entrepreneurs. The re-establishment of the Women's Business Center will provide invaluable resources and support, empowering women and all 'wantrepreneurs' to start and grow successful businesses across our state. Business Impact NW has a proven history of empowering small business. We're eager to collaborate with Paige to expand these much-needed resources to our small businesses."
The IWBC in Nampa provides opportunities and resources for women entrepreneurs and those interested in starting their businesses, across all of Idaho, through in-person and virtual services.
Paige Wiscombe, IWBC Director, says, "Today was all I could have asked for our soft launch open house for the Idaho Women's Business Center. I'm so grateful for all the support from fellow resource partners, colleagues, and friends. This event left me so excited to start seeing more clients and continue to be a valuable resource in our community."
As part of Business Impact NW, the IWBC provides comprehensive support, including free one-on-one coaching, interactive workshops, and access to capital resources. Focused on fostering a supportive and inclusive community, the center facilitates connections with community partners and local businesses. The IWBC is here to meet Idaho's women entrepreneurs' unique needs, helping them overcome challenges and scale and grow their businesses.
Business Impact NW expands its commitment to Idaho entrepreneurs through the IWBC, complementing its established programs such as the Veteran's Business Outreach Center (VBOC) and Capital Readiness Center.
About Business Impact NW
Business Impact NW is a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to providing free business coaching, classes, and access to capital for small businesses. We emphasize working with traditionally underserved populations and offer services in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. For more information about Business Impact NW and its work, please visit our website.
Carolina Guzman
206-324-4330
www.businessimpactnw.org
