New 120v Hotronix Dual Air Fusion Creates Opportunity for More Decorators

Stahls' Hotronix announces the 120v model of the industry-leading Dual Air Fusion IQ® heat press, now available in addition to the existing 240v model. This new voltage offering is a significant advancement to the Hotronix® Dual Air Fusion IQ® heat press,making maximized heat printing more accessible to a wider range of apparel decorators, small businesses, and print shops of all sizes.