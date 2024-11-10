Enclosure Door Support Stays Available from FDB Panel Fittings
The experienced team at FDB Panel Fittings have recently announced these enclosure door support stays which form part of the FDB Online offering of ex-stock stays, including telescopic stays.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, November 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The experienced team at FDB Panel Fittings have recently announced these enclosure door support stays which form part of the FDB Online offering of ex-stock stays, including telescopic stays. Of particular interest are the 7/25122 Miniature Support Stay in zinc plated steel, which features a star-wheel design for automatic release.
Explains Panel Fittings MD Gary Miles “miniature stays are small versions of our standard stays using a section width of 9 mm x 19 mm This makes them less obtrusive and more suitable for confined installations. The ‘star-wheel’ design allows automatic release which is especially useful where two stays are fitted. Applications include electrical cabinets, instrument cases, inspection windows and ski-boxes.”
Each stay extends as door is opened, and locks in the extended position. It is automatically released by a further slight extension, allowing the unit to be closed. Standard brackets fitted are used for plant-on fitting. They are constructed in zinc plated mild steel throughout with length of 152mm (closed) extending to 239mm.
The standard models are representative of a family of stays for top-hinged doors, desk tops and hatches. The stay simply extends as the door or desk top is opened, and locks in the extended position. It may then be released by a further slight extension; this action then allows the unit to be closed automatically.
