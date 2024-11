Enclosure Door Support Stays Available from FDB Panel Fittings

Isleworth, United Kingdom, November 10, 2024 --( PR.com )-- The experienced team at FDB Panel Fittings have recently announced these enclosure door support stays which form part of the FDB Online offering of ex-stock stays, including telescopic stays. Of particular interest are the 7/25122 Miniature Support Stay in zinc plated steel, which features a star-wheel design for automatic release.Explains Panel Fittings MD Gary Miles “miniature stays are small versions of our standard stays using a section width of 9 mm x 19 mm This makes them less obtrusive and more suitable for confined installations. The ‘star-wheel’ design allows automatic release which is especially useful where two stays are fitted. Applications include electrical cabinets, instrument cases, inspection windows and ski-boxes.”Each stay extends as door is opened, and locks in the extended position. It is automatically released by a further slight extension, allowing the unit to be closed. Standard brackets fitted are used for plant-on fitting. They are constructed in zinc plated mild steel throughout with length of 152mm (closed) extending to 239mm.The standard models are representative of a family of stays for top-hinged doors, desk tops and hatches. The stay simply extends as the door or desk top is opened, and locks in the extended position. It may then be released by a further slight extension; this action then allows the unit to be closed automatically.