Destination: Scientology, New York Humanitarian Oasis in the Heart of Manhattan
Los Angeles, CA, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Destination: Scientology, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring New York City.
Destination: Scientology airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
About Destination: Scientology, New York
It’s an international capital of finance, fashion, theater and communications, home to a global mix of cultures, where some 200 languages are spoken—New York City. And at its heart is Times Square, the neon-lit crossroads of the world.
Half a block away stands the Church of Scientology, a home for the community at the center of Midtown’s hustle and bustle. In this episode, meet the staff and local Scientologists and hear how Scientology aligns with the spirit of freedom that has always prevailed in the city. For nearly 40 years, the Church has welcomed people from all walks of life, providing a welcome respite from life in this frenzied metropolis.
Destination: Scientology, New York looks back at how the Church, its staff and Volunteer Ministers responded to the attacks on 9/11, offering support and assistance to first responders. In return they were awarded the FDNY’s 9/11 Medal of Valor. The episode—and the spirit of this Church—is best summed up by one staff member who said, “The underlying theme is everybody wants to help, and they want to really make a better city for everyone else to live in.”
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
