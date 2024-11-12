New Audio Narration for the GMP Training
Chicago, IL, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pharma Lessons has updated another course from their portfolio with voice-over functionality. The popular Good Manufacturing Practice training now features audio narration. The updated package was again developed with the same team of professionals used for the voice-over of their GCP training. A native US speaker and professional e-learning narrator recorded all audio files, which were later carefully matched with the course presentations.
The volume of the audio during the course can be increased, decreased or switched off completely with the help of the speaker icon located at the bottom of the media player available in Pharma Lessons’ learning management system.
Users are advised to turn on audio play in their browsers before accessing the training materials.
The short demo of the course, which is available on the website of the company, has also been updated. All visitors will be able to enjoy the audio feature and test the functionality before enrolling into the course.
https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gmp-training-english/
Of course, if such features are of no importance to Pharma Lessons’ users, they can try the free version of the GMP training. The company reminds that the free package lacks a lot of the features and content available in the paid course including course exam and certificate of completion.
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gmptraining/
The volume of the audio during the course can be increased, decreased or switched off completely with the help of the speaker icon located at the bottom of the media player available in Pharma Lessons’ learning management system.
Users are advised to turn on audio play in their browsers before accessing the training materials.
The short demo of the course, which is available on the website of the company, has also been updated. All visitors will be able to enjoy the audio feature and test the functionality before enrolling into the course.
https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gmp-training-english/
Of course, if such features are of no importance to Pharma Lessons’ users, they can try the free version of the GMP training. The company reminds that the free package lacks a lot of the features and content available in the paid course including course exam and certificate of completion.
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gmptraining/
Contact
Pharma LessonsContact
Alex Vasic
773-649-1525
www.pharmalessons.com
Free course also available at:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gmptraining/
Alex Vasic
773-649-1525
www.pharmalessons.com
Free course also available at:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gmptraining/
Categories