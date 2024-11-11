Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer Named 9th Fastest Growing LSU Graduate Led Business
Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer has ranked 9th on Louisiana State University’s 2024 LSU100 list of fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or led companies.
Metairie, LA, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer has earned the ranking of number 9 on Louisiana State University’s 2024 LSU100 list of fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or led companies.
The law firm was founded and is led by LSU School of Engineering graduate Loyd Bourgeois. Loyd is a Louisiana personal injury lawyer and disability attorney with offices in Metairie and Luling, Louisiana. With a focus on car accidents, Social Security, and long-term disability claims, Loyd is known for offering guidance and support to his clients during challenging times, rather than emphasizing a "fighting" approach. His law firm prioritizes efficient and client-centered service. Committed to community involvement, the firm actively supports local schools and organizations, reflecting its dedication to both clients and the broader community.
The LSU100 celebrates the fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or -led businesses globally, recognizing companies for their entrepreneurial success and innovation. Each year, LSU alumni-owned businesses are ranked based on verified revenue growth over a set period, with data provided through a rigorous, confidential process in collaboration with LSU's Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute. This methodology ensures an objective and reliable selection of top-performing companies, spotlighting LSU alumni who make a significant impact in their industries and communities.
According to the LSU100 2024 criteria, results are determined by calculating the company’s compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue for 2021 through 2023. After compiling the calculations, the companies are listed by percentage of growth rate from the highest to the lowest with the 100 fastest-growing companies being named to the LSU 100.
The rankings were announced Friday, November 8 at a gala held at the L'Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge.
