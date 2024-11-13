Fluxx Emerges as Top Choice for Grant Management, Setting New Standards in Philanthropy Tech
San Francisco, CA, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fluxx, a leader in grants management software, has been recognized as the highest-ranking choice among grantmakers in a recent survey by the Technology Association of Grantmakers (TAG). The TAG survey, conducted biennially, serves as a comprehensive guide to the latest trends and technology priorities in the grant management sector. With 355 responses from organizations across North America, the EU, and the UK, TAG recognized Fluxx as the preferred platform, reinforcing its standing in the philanthropy tech industry.
The survey explores the critical key areas shaping the future of grantmaking, providing insights into essential topics such as:
-IT Budgets: Current spending trends and investment strategies that define how grantmakers are prioritizing technology.
-IT Staffing: Workforce dynamics, including recruitment and retention, are essential for sustaining impactful tech solutions.
-System Selection: Preferences in grants management software and impact measurement tools.
-Emerging Trends: How the sector is adapting to innovations in cybersecurity, hybrid work, artificial intelligence, and data governance.
Fluxx leads in the grants management category, chosen by 20% of survey respondents as their preferred platform. Notably, 34% of private foundations prefer Fluxx for its transformative, user-centered features and dedication to empowering organizations.
"This endorsement from the grantmaking community is a testament to our mission: to equip grantmakers with innovative tools that bring insights to life and drive real impact," said Kristy Gannon, CEO at Fluxx. "We're proud to set the standard for efficiency, collaboration, and security in philanthropy tech."
The 2024 TAG survey not only emphasizes the vendor landscape, but also identifies the new priorities that grantmakers are actively addressing, such as:
-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI): With the continued importance of DEI in the4 industry, Fluxx remains committed to assisting grant managers in developing inclusive strategies that align with equitable and inclusive practices.
-Streamlined Processes: Fluxx streamlines workflows by automating and centralizing grant management processes, reducing administrative burden, and enhancing collaboration, transparency, and data-driven decision-making across the grant lifecycle.
-Future-Ready Support: Fluxx is committed to improving the efficiency, resilience, and adaptability of grantmakers by equipping them with advanced capabilities, such as innovations in Generative AI, cybersecurity, business intelligence reporting, and integration frameworks.
About TAG
The Technology Association of Grantmakers (TAG) is dedicated to advancing technology in philanthropy through research, resources, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.tagtech.org.
About Fluxx
Fluxx is the industry-leading cloud-based grants solution purpose-built by grantmakers for grantmaking. Led by women, committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a proud member of Pledge 1%, Fluxx is trusted by over 400 prestigious foundations, public charities, and government bodies. Ten of the top 20 grantmakers partner with Fluxx to collectively distribute over $20 billion each year, benefiting more than 150,000 nonprofits.
To learn more about Fluxx, please visit www.fluxx.io.
