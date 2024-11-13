Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Golden Openings Inc. and Front Row Sales and Marketing
Urbandale, IA, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition by Front Row Sales and Marketing of Golden Openings Inc. of Urbandale, IA.
Golden Openings Inc, established in 1997 by industry expert Kimberly Baeth, has become a leader in the grand opening industry, offering customized products and services to thousands of new businesses and organizations worldwide. Known for its innovative and high-quality offerings—from giant scissors and personalized ribbons to full event planning support—Golden Openings makes it easy for companies to celebrate their milestones with memorable style. With over 25 years of expertise, the company has earned numerous awards and worked with high-profile clients, solidifying its reputation as the go-to partner for impactful launch events and grand openings.
Front Row Sales and Marketing, a Hardt Holdings company based in Edina, MN, is a premier Omni-Channel marketing agency that helps brands amplify their reach and impact across various channels. With a focus on connecting brands to consumers in innovative ways, Front Row provides a full suite of marketing services, including digital strategy, in-store merchandising, and experiential activations. Leveraging its extensive industry experience and data-driven insights, the agency delivers tailored solutions that drive measurable results, making it a trusted partner for brands aiming to elevate their market presence and engage audiences effectively.
“Kimberley and Kevin have been great all along the acquisition process, maintaining the highest level of commitment to get to the finish line. We are thrilled to see Golden Openings join the Front Row universe and allow the business to grow.” - Etienne Deslauriers, Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
