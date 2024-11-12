AlphaStaff Named Preferred HCM Business Partner by the Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations
AlphaStaff and FLAACOs partner to provide tailored HR solutions for ACOs.
Jacksonville, FL, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs) is proud to announce AlphaStaff as its preferred human capital management (HCM) business partner. This partnership supports ACOs throughout Florida by providing specialized HR solutions to enhance operational efficiency and address unique healthcare challenges. FLAACOs and AlphaStaff will introduce the partnership through a webinar on November 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST, and AlphaStaff’s team will attend FLAACOs’ annual conference in Orlando from November 20-22, 2024.
As a leading provider of HCM solutions, AlphaStaff will offer FLAACOs’ members a comprehensive suite of services—including advanced analytics, risk management, cost optimization, and technology integration—that address their specific human capital management objectives.
“We’re thrilled to welcome AlphaStaff as a trusted business partner in our network,” said Nicole Bradberry, CEO of FLAACOs. “Their reputation for delivering strategic HCM support aligns with our mission to serve ACOs in Florida. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on our members’ operations and their ability to deliver high-quality patient care.”
AlphaStaff shares FLAACOs’ enthusiasm for the collaboration. “We are honored to be recognized as a preferred partner within the FLAACOs network,” said Cristina Bouchard, President and CEO at AlphaStaff. “Our team is committed to helping FLAACOs’ members navigate HR challenges and pursue their goals with confidence. This partnership allows us to empower healthcare organizations with tailored HCM solutions that enhance their workforce management.”
About FLAACOs
The Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs) is a collaborative network of ACOs committed to delivering high-quality, coordinated care to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. FLAACOs’ mission is to advance value-based care and enhance the healthcare experience for all patients. For more information, please visit www.flaacos.com.
About AlphaStaff
AlphaStaff is a national human capital management (HCM) company dedicated to providing organizations of all sizes with tools, strategies, and expertise to enhance productivity and manage talent costs effectively. AlphaStaff offers services in HR strategy, payroll administration, employee benefits, HR compliance, recruiting, talent management, and custom analytics—all supported by a dedicated customer success leader. By combining certified expertise with advanced analytics, AlphaStaff helps clients manage costs, drive employee productivity, and develop and execute tailored HCM strategies. Media Contact: Jackie Alcazar, Senior Marketing Manager - AlphaStaff, Jalcazar@alphastaff.com
As a leading provider of HCM solutions, AlphaStaff will offer FLAACOs’ members a comprehensive suite of services—including advanced analytics, risk management, cost optimization, and technology integration—that address their specific human capital management objectives.
“We’re thrilled to welcome AlphaStaff as a trusted business partner in our network,” said Nicole Bradberry, CEO of FLAACOs. “Their reputation for delivering strategic HCM support aligns with our mission to serve ACOs in Florida. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on our members’ operations and their ability to deliver high-quality patient care.”
AlphaStaff shares FLAACOs’ enthusiasm for the collaboration. “We are honored to be recognized as a preferred partner within the FLAACOs network,” said Cristina Bouchard, President and CEO at AlphaStaff. “Our team is committed to helping FLAACOs’ members navigate HR challenges and pursue their goals with confidence. This partnership allows us to empower healthcare organizations with tailored HCM solutions that enhance their workforce management.”
About FLAACOs
The Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs) is a collaborative network of ACOs committed to delivering high-quality, coordinated care to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. FLAACOs’ mission is to advance value-based care and enhance the healthcare experience for all patients. For more information, please visit www.flaacos.com.
About AlphaStaff
AlphaStaff is a national human capital management (HCM) company dedicated to providing organizations of all sizes with tools, strategies, and expertise to enhance productivity and manage talent costs effectively. AlphaStaff offers services in HR strategy, payroll administration, employee benefits, HR compliance, recruiting, talent management, and custom analytics—all supported by a dedicated customer success leader. By combining certified expertise with advanced analytics, AlphaStaff helps clients manage costs, drive employee productivity, and develop and execute tailored HCM strategies. Media Contact: Jackie Alcazar, Senior Marketing Manager - AlphaStaff, Jalcazar@alphastaff.com
Contact
ValueHContact
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.ValueH.com
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.ValueH.com
Categories