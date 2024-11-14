Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between World Class Displays and TentCraft
Marion, IA, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The seller, World Class Displays, has been building innovative, state-of-the-art trade show displays for over 30 years. They have industry-leading customer service to guide their clients through the creative process. They are a true "brand experience" company that helps amplify their client's brand into a dynamic experience using trade shows, corporate environments, and graphic wraps.
"Finding the right fit to continue World Class Displays was essential, and TentCraft's commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service made them the perfect choice," said Jason Hauschild, president of World Class Displays. "I'm confident that with TentCraft, our legacy will not only be preserved but strengthened for the future."
The Buyer, TentCraft, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, is a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) proud to continue the tradition of high-quality, innovative American manufacturing. TentCraft is an American manufacturer of custom tents, structures, and event products that provides businesses — from small mom-and-pop shops to globally recognized brands — the visibility and quality they deserve at events across the country.
"Working with Benchmark was truly a breeze. I've been kissing a lot of frogs the past few years looking for deals, but World Class Displays checked almost every box for us and we finally found our Prince Charming. And Benchmark was integral in a smooth transaction. They helped us negotiate the deal in a way that was fair to both sides, ran the data room, and then kept us on a steady march towards close with a weekly meeting. This transaction is a huge win for us and I hope we can do more deals together. 10/10 would recommend." – Matt Bulloch, CEO, TentCraft
"TentCraft knew right away that World Class Displays was the right opportunity. Jason and his team at WCD built an incredible organization that attracted many potential partners. TentCraft acted swiftly to bring WCD under their umbrella to expand their impressive offerings." – Matthew Kekelis, Senior Director, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
