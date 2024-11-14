Cosmic Patterns Introduces CONVERGENCE 2025: A Gathering of Leading Astrologers
Cosmic Patterns presents CONVERGENCE 2025, an in-person astrology conference gathering 24 renowned astrologers from around the world. Covering topics from Hellenistic to Vibrational Astrology, this event invites practitioners and newcomers alike to deepen their understanding of diverse astrological perspectives. Scheduled for March 2025 in Orlando, Florida, this conference aims to foster exploration and learning within the astrological community.
Cosmic Patterns is set to host CONVERGENCE 2025, an upcoming in-person astrology conference gathering an esteemed lineup of 24 astrologers from diverse backgrounds and specializations. The conference will take place in March 2025 in Orlando, Florida, and will feature lectures and discussions on a broad spectrum of astrological practices. Attendees will explore topics including Hellenistic, draconic, financial, karmic, and Vibrational Astrology.
The CONVERGENCE 2025 conference is designed to offer participants insights into multiple astrological disciplines, catering to seasoned professionals and newcomers alike. Sessions will cover emerging trends, techniques, and applications in astrology, providing fresh perspectives for those looking to expand their understanding of the field. Each presentation is crafted to share knowledge that contributes to both personal and professional astrological practice.
“CONVERGENCE 2025 is a unique chance to bring together both experts and those newly interested in astrology,” said Starlene Breiter, Organizer at Cosmic Patterns Conference. “Our goal is to foster an environment of shared learning, where participants can delve into topics ranging from historical to modern astrological applications."
In addition to formal presentations, the event will include networking sessions, panel discussions, and opportunities for attendees to connect with prominent voices in the astrological community. The conference underscores Cosmic Patterns' commitment to supporting continuous learning and development within the field of astrology.
Further details, including registration and a full schedule of speakers and topics, will be available in the coming months. Cosmic Patterns invites those interested in astrology—whether academic, professional, or personal in their approach—to join this dynamic gathering of minds, perspectives, and expertise.
