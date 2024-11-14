Cosmic Patterns Introduces CONVERGENCE 2025: A Gathering of Leading Astrologers

Cosmic Patterns presents CONVERGENCE 2025, an in-person astrology conference gathering 24 renowned astrologers from around the world. Covering topics from Hellenistic to Vibrational Astrology, this event invites practitioners and newcomers alike to deepen their understanding of diverse astrological perspectives. Scheduled for March 2025 in Orlando, Florida, this conference aims to foster exploration and learning within the astrological community.