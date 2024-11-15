Invite to Creative Operations Summit London 2025
Industry Leaders to Share Insights on the Future of Creative Operations at London's Leading Event
London, United Kingdom, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henry Stewart Events invite attendees to the Creative Operations Summit on 28 March 2025 in London. The summit will cover the entire spectrum of creative delivery, including Creative Operations, Content Studio Operations, and Creative Production. Bringing together industry leaders and experts to offer insights, strategies, and best practices for navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of creative content delivery.
A super early bird offer is available until Friday 13 December 2024. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to secure their place at a reduced rate.
With over 80% of advertisers now relying on in-house creative teams, the need for operational excellence has never been greater. This summit addresses the core challenges facing the industry, from AI-driven automation to sustainability and inclusion, providing a vital platform for professionals to stay ahead in creative operations.
Key Themes:
• AI-Powered Automation: Exploring how artificial intelligence streamlines workflows and enhances productivity.
• Creative Leadership: Building resilient teams and driving innovation within creative departments.
• Data-Driven Agility: Optimising processes and decision-making through analytics.
• Talent and Innovation: Developing skills and adopting emerging technologies to future-proof creative teams.
• Sustainability and Inclusion: Integrating sustainable and inclusive practices into creative workflows.
• Content Strategy: Accelerating content production while ensuring alignment with broader marketing goals.
The summit will feature a diverse range of speakers and chaired by Nicky Russell at WDC, who will share expertise on leading creative teams and navigating modern creative strategies.
The conference is sponsored by: ITG/Storyteq
Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available; please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at RebeccaC@henrystewart.co.uk
For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal at simid@henrystewart.co.uk
Creative Operations Summit London 2025
28 March 2025
etc.venues 155 Bishopsgate
London, UK
About Henry Stewart Events:
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) is part of The Henry Stewart Group (HSG), a leader in providing graduate and continuing professional education in science, business and management for over 40 years through peer reviewed vocational journals, conferences and online education for commercial enterprises, universities, government, cultural heritage, medical schools, and business schools. HSE is a leading producer of face-to-face events, virtual events, webinars, and online educational courses in the following sectors: Digital Asset Management (DAM); Creative Operations; Semantic Data - Taxonomy, Knowledge Graphs and Ontology; Online Ed for Higher Education; Corporate Learning & Development; Creative Technology; Pharma; Real Estate. To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com
About Henry Stewart Events:
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) is part of The Henry Stewart Group (HSG), a leader in providing graduate and continuing professional education in science, business and management for over 40 years through peer reviewed vocational journals, conferences and online education for commercial enterprises, universities, government, cultural heritage, medical schools, and business schools. HSE is a leading producer of face-to-face events, virtual events, webinars, and online educational courses in the following sectors: Digital Asset Management (DAM); Creative Operations; Semantic Data - Taxonomy, Knowledge Graphs and Ontology; Online Ed for Higher Education; Corporate Learning & Development; Creative Technology; Pharma; Real Estate. To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com
Simi Dhillon-Sapal
