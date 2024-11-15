AMPP Welcomes Former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino as Keynote Speaker at Annual Conference + Expo 2025 in Nashville

AMPP has announced that former NASA astronaut and best-selling author Mike Massimino will headline the AMPP 2025 Annual Conference + Expo, taking place April 6-10 in Nashville, Tenn. This global event is expected to bring together over 6,000 materials protection experts, industry leaders, and innovators.