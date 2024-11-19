Care Managers Ltd: Redefining Compassionate Care in the UK Healthcare Sector
Care Managers Ltd has joined HealthTrust Europe’s Total Workforce Solutions III (TWSIII) framework, reflecting its commitment to compassionate, high-quality healthcare staffing. Founded in 2019, the company transformed its mission to provide responsive care after a personal experience highlighted urgent service gaps. Now, with awards in Nursing & Care Service Workers and Social Care Workers, Care Managers Ltd is dedicated to supporting NHS, local authorities, and private clients across the UK.
London, United Kingdom, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Care Managers Ltd has established itself as a trusted name within the UK’s healthcare ecosystem, providing exceptional home care and staffing solutions backed by an unwavering commitment to excellence. Since its founding in 2019, the company has grown from a small healthcare job board to a prominent provider of essential care services, rooted in a deeply personal mission to make high-quality, reliable care available whenever it’s needed.
A Turning Point Inspires a Mission of Compassion
In 2022, a life-changing health crisis faced by Mercy Alli, one of Care Managers Ltd's founders brought to light critical service gaps within the healthcare system. After being informed of an hours-long delay for an ambulance, the husband was forced to drive Mercy to the hospital, where Mercy underwent a challenging surgery for a life-threatening aneurysm. This experience profoundly impacted the founder, instilling a powerful sense of purpose: no individual should ever feel alone or unsupported during times of need. From this moment, Care Managers Ltd embraced an enhanced mission—providing compassionate, responsive, and dependable support to families, communities, and healthcare institutions alike.
A Recognized Commitment to Quality: Joining HealthTrust Europe’s Prestigious Framework
Care Managers Ltd recently reached a significant milestone, securing a place on HealthTrust Europe’s (HTE) Total Workforce Solutions III (TWSIII) Temporary Staffing Solutions framework. This achievement underscores the company’s dedication to delivering top-tier healthcare professionals across the UK. Through the TWSIII framework, Care Managers Ltd has been authorised in two key areas:
Lot 3b – Nursing & Care Service Workers: Delivering compassionate, highly trained nursing staff who excel in a person-centred approach to care.
Lot 5 – Social Care and Social Workers: Providing dedicated social care professionals who play an essential role in supporting both individual and community well-being.
This recognition highlights the company’s unwavering dedication to meeting the highest standards in healthcare staffing.
Enhanced Support for Clients and Communities
Participation in the HTE TWSIII framework enables Care Managers Ltd to expand access to skilled, compassionate caregivers across the UK. This achievement strengthens the company's ability to meet the diverse staffing needs of local authorities, NHS organizations, and private clients. With a rigorous selection process, comprehensive training, and a strong support network, Care Managers Ltd stands ready to ensure peace of mind for its clients and the families they serve.
Standards of Excellence
Fully registered with The Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW), Care Managers Ltd is also a proud member of industry bodies such as Care England, Care and Support West, and The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCO). These affiliations reinforce the company’s commitment to providing only the best in healthcare staffing. Every nurse and care assistant undergoes strict screening, including enhanced DBS certification, ensuring a trustworthy, reliable workforce for every client.
A Vision for the Future of Healthcare
This recognition from HealthTrust Europe represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Care Managers Ltd. The company looks forward to strengthening its partnerships and expanding its impact across UK communities. Guided by its founding mission, Care Managers Ltd remains dedicated to providing compassionate, responsive care—one life, one family, and one community at a time.
At Care Managers Ltd, every moment of care is an opportunity to make a meaningful difference. From its dedicated staff to the clients and communities it serves, the company is proud to be part of a journey toward a more supportive, accessible healthcare future.
