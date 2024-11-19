Care Managers Ltd: Redefining Compassionate Care in the UK Healthcare Sector

Care Managers Ltd has joined HealthTrust Europe’s Total Workforce Solutions III (TWSIII) framework, reflecting its commitment to compassionate, high-quality healthcare staffing. Founded in 2019, the company transformed its mission to provide responsive care after a personal experience highlighted urgent service gaps. Now, with awards in Nursing & Care Service Workers and Social Care Workers, Care Managers Ltd is dedicated to supporting NHS, local authorities, and private clients across the UK.