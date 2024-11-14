RX Global: Digital Health Takes Center Stage as Fem+ 2024 Champions Women's Wellness Solutions
Fem+ 2024, a transformative healthcare platform dedicated to addressing women’s unique health needs, successfully concluded from October 17-19, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight. With the tagline "Empowering Women Through Every Stage of Life," Fem+ showcased an impressive lineup of femtech and femcare solutions, making significant strides toward more accessible, inclusive healthcare.
Tokyo, Japan, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Launch of FemNext: Fostering Future Innovation
In this edition of Fem+, the event debuted FemNext, a dedicated area for startups, universities, and research institutions established within the last three years. This space served as a hub for emerging femtech solutions. Notable participants included Tokai University, which showcased its Women’s Mental Healthcare App Development project and gathered feedback on user needs for supporting women’s unique health challenges. Other prominent organizations in FemNext included Yamaguchi University, Sentsfest Inc., and M Medical Japan Co., Ltd.
Conferences and Interactive Activities
Fem+ also hosted a series of conferences and lectures addressing the latest in femtech and femcare. Megumi Kimura, Director of Femtech Community Japan, shared insights into femtech’s growth domestically and globally, discussing trends, case studies, and strategies for successful business development. Seiji Nishimura, President and CEO of Excom Global Inc., led a session on infertility treatment, focusing on advancements in egg freezing and related topics.
Revolutionizing Health Access for Women
A healthcare gap has long impacted women in remote and marginalized communities, with factors such as geographic isolation and financial constraints limiting access to essential medical services. However, the advent of telehealth platforms, virtual consultations, and digital resources is redefining healthcare, enabling women to seek mental health support, preventive care, and medical consultations with a smartphone or computer.
Through Fem+, attendees were able to witness firsthand how digital health platforms empower women to manage their health effectively, regardless of their location or economic status. Exhibitors showcased innovations that support women in monitoring health, managing chronic conditions, and accessing preventive care, thus minimizing the need for physical travel.
Innovative Digital Health Solutions
Fem+ highlighted several exhibitors whose digital solutions aim to enhance women’s health and wellness: Suntory Global Innovation Center Limited unveiled its AI-powered app, Cho Note, which analyzes intestinal sounds by placing the microphone of a smartphone against the stomach, providing users insights into their gut health. The app offers personalized advice and supports users in tracking daily bowel movements and intestinal activity. Serendipity LLC introduced an educational app to support women in their 40s and older, helping break down cultural taboos and fostering a healthier approach to sexual well-being. Chiral Corporation demonstrated a unique mental healthcare app employing the latest cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) techniques. This app provides tailored mental health support for women at various life stages, delivering simple and engaging self-care tools. Sutatera Co., Ltd. presented TeleMe, a cost-effective online therapy service designed to match users with therapists for remote mental health support in the comfort of their homes. Social Insurance Labor Consultant Corporation Platform Works introduced Plattalks, a mental health counseling app that connects users with licensed psychologists. It is also available to organizations as a mental health resource for employees.
Looking Ahead to Fem+ 2025
Fem+ 2024 provided a platform for 141 exhibitors to share innovations that tackle diverse health challenges facing women today. By the event’s close, companies, retailers, and other industry professionals had gained valuable connections and access to products and services to meet both business and community needs. Open to the public on the final day, Fem+ offered visitors hands-on experiences with breakthrough innovations.
Building on this year’s success, RX Japan is preparing for the 2025 edition of Fem+, set for June 25-27, 2025, again at Tokyo Big Sight.
