RX Global: Digital Health Takes Center Stage as Fem+ 2024 Champions Women's Wellness Solutions

Fem+ 2024, a transformative healthcare platform dedicated to addressing women’s unique health needs, successfully concluded from October 17-19, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight. With the tagline "Empowering Women Through Every Stage of Life," Fem+ showcased an impressive lineup of femtech and femcare solutions, making significant strides toward more accessible, inclusive healthcare.