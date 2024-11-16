The Stewart Law Firm Proudly Sponsors MADD’s 2024 Jingle Bell 5K to Support Drunk Driving Victims in Austin

The Stewart Law Firm, PLLC, led by founder Stephen W. Stewart, is honored to announce its role as a presenting sponsor for the 2024 MADD Jingle Bell 5K, a festive annual run that will take place on December 8, 2024, at The Domain in Austin, Texas. The event, organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Central Texas, encourages the community to come together to support advocacy, education, and resources for victims and families impacted by drunk driving.