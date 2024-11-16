The Stewart Law Firm Proudly Sponsors MADD’s 2024 Jingle Bell 5K to Support Drunk Driving Victims in Austin
The Stewart Law Firm, PLLC, led by founder Stephen W. Stewart, is honored to announce its role as a presenting sponsor for the 2024 MADD Jingle Bell 5K, a festive annual run that will take place on December 8, 2024, at The Domain in Austin, Texas. The event, organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Central Texas, encourages the community to come together to support advocacy, education, and resources for victims and families impacted by drunk driving.
Attorney, Stephen W. Stewart, states that his law firm is honored to sponsor the annual Jingle Bell 5 K which benefits MADD-Central Texas. “The Stewart Law Firm has always been, and will always remain, steadfast in the pursuit of justice on behalf of drunk driving victims. Thousands of people each year suffer serious personal injuries or death as a result of collisions with drunk drivers. The Stewart Law Firm is proud to support MADD, which provides advocacy, education, and services to help victims and their families. The Stewart Law Firm is a helping hand and a resource for victims of drunk driving. "We will remain strong in our commitment to hold drunk drivers accountable, seeking justice on behalf of the victims we serve,” said Stephen Stewart.
The Stewart Law Firm is an Austin, Texas based personal injury law firm that prides itself in being on the front-line in fighting for victims’ rights and keeping proper checks and balances in place to assure that corporations, wrong-doers, and dangerous products do not injure or harm innocent people. The Stewart Law Firm handles cases involving catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, and defective products.
The Stewart Law Firm, PLLC
Stephen W. Stewart
4303 Russell Drive
Austin, TX 78704
Phone: (512) 326-3200
Fax: (512) 326-8228
e-mail: sws@thestewartlawfirm.net
www.thestewartlawfirm.net
