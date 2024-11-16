Startup Grind Chapters Unite for Global Entrepreneurship Week 2024 with Exclusive Event Featuring Guy Kawasaki
Startup Grind Chapters around the globe are coming together this November to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week 2024, shining a spotlight on how innovation is reshaping our world.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, November 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Fort Lauderdale Startup Grind Chapter is thrilled to announce a landmark event with Guy Kawasaki, renowned marketer, venture capitalist, and Chief Evangelist at Canva, happening on Thursday, November 21 at 7 PM EST.
In this exclusive session, Guy Kawasaki will engage in a dynamic conversation, offering valuable insights into what sets extraordinary people, groundbreaking ideas, and transformative movements apart in today’s rapidly evolving world. Known for his unconventional wisdom and profound perspectives, Guy will guide attendees through an exploration of what it takes to stand out and make a lasting impact. Complimentary registration for the flagship session is available here: https://www.startupgrind.com/e/mzp7aq/
"This session is more than just a conversation - it's an opportunity to gain insights from one of the industry's most respected voices," said Marc Lissade, Director of Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale. "Guy Kawasaki brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will inspire attendees to think bigger and aim higher."
The Global Innovation Marathon is part of a grassroots effort by Startup Grind Chapters worldwide, taking place throughout Thursday, November 21, aiming to celebrate and elevate entrepreneurs everywhere during Global Entrepreneurship Week. Multiple virtual sessions will be held in different nations highlighting local and global innovators such as Nahuel Lema of Coderhouse in Argentina.
Startup Grind Shanghai Director, MING AI, who is also hosting a featured cross-continental networking session at 9 AM EST entitled: “Asia-Europe Flagship CEO Connect: Meet 300+ Elite Decision Makers” expressed similar enthusiasm, stating, “Collaboration between our chapters worldwide allows us to amplify the voices of change-makers and innovators across borders. The event with Guy Kawasaki represents the power of shared vision and commitment to inspiring entrepreneurs around the world.”
Attendees can expect a whole day filled with engaging activities, valuable lessons, bold ideas, and practical advice from some of the most influential thought leaders of our time. This initiative is designed for those ready to challenge conventional thinking, embrace new perspectives, and leave inspired to create remarkable impacts in their industries and communities.
About Guy Kawasaki:
Guy Kawasaki is the chief evangelist of Canva, author of Think Remarkable, host of the Remarkable People podcast, and adjunct professor of the University of California, Santa Cruz. He was the chief evangelist of Apple, Mercedes Benz brand ambassador, and trustee of the Wikimedia Foundation. He has also written The Art of the Start 2.0, The Art of Social Media, Enchantment, and twelve other books. Kawasaki has a BA from Stanford University, an MBA from UCLA, and an honorary doctorate from Babson College.
About Startup Grind:
Startup Grind is the largest entrepreneurship organization with 600 chapters and 3 million members with a mission to inspire, educate, and connect entrepreneurs worldwide. Through events, partnerships, and chapter collaborations, Startup Grind aims to help founders and innovators bring their visions to life.
About Global Entrepreneurship Week:
Global Entrepreneurship Week is a celebration of innovators who dream big and launch startups that bring ideas to life. GEW reaches millions of people of all ages and backgrounds through local, national and global events and activities. During one week each November, partners around the world hold events and competitions to celebrate and support local entrepreneurs.
Contact
Startup Grind Fort LauderdaleContact
Marc Lissade
305-707-7666
https://www.startupgrind.com/ft-lauderdale/
