Discover What’s Next for AMPP Certifications at Virtual Session
AMPP invites industry professionals to its final Ask AMPP Certification Series session of the year, What’s Next for AMPP Certifications in 2025 and A Look Back at 2024, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at 2 p.m. EST.
Houston, TX, November 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority on materials protection and performance, invites industry professionals to its final Ask AMPP Certification Series session of the year, “What’s Next for AMPP Certifications in 2025 and A Look Back at 2024,” at 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.
Led by AMPP’s certification experts Keenan Loubser, Senior Director of Certification, and Silvia Palmieri, Certification Community Development Specialist, the session will cover updates on AMPP's applicator programs, the Protective Coatings Specialist (PCS) certification, and the critical role of digital credentials. Attendees will also gain insight into ways to get involved as subject matter experts and get an exclusive preview of what’s in store for AMPP certifications in 2025.
“Certifications are foundational to professional growth and industry advancement,” Loubser said. “They equip individuals with the knowledge and skills to meet today’s rigorous standards, enhancing credibility and supporting career progression. At AMPP, we are committed to providing industry-relevant certifications that reflect the evolving needs of professionals and the industries they serve.”
Palmieri added, “AMPP certifications not only open doors for professionals but also contribute to raising industry standards. By supporting individuals in their certification journey, we help to strengthen our community and reinforce the importance of ongoing education in achieving excellence.”
This session is a valuable opportunity for anyone interested in advancing their professional skills, staying updated on program developments, or contributing expertise to support AMPP’s certification mission. Participants will earn one (1) professional development hour (PDH) while gaining insights into upcoming changes, program expansions, and the enhanced value of certifications in today’s industry landscape.
Register for this impactful session: What's Next for AMPP Certifications in 2025 and A Look Back at 2024, https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4775570/C81D7D1FC6E250F928B3EBAE24A7F205?partnerref=AMPPweb
For more information about AMPP’s certification programs, please visit www.ampp.org.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 35,000 members in over 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Led by AMPP’s certification experts Keenan Loubser, Senior Director of Certification, and Silvia Palmieri, Certification Community Development Specialist, the session will cover updates on AMPP's applicator programs, the Protective Coatings Specialist (PCS) certification, and the critical role of digital credentials. Attendees will also gain insight into ways to get involved as subject matter experts and get an exclusive preview of what’s in store for AMPP certifications in 2025.
“Certifications are foundational to professional growth and industry advancement,” Loubser said. “They equip individuals with the knowledge and skills to meet today’s rigorous standards, enhancing credibility and supporting career progression. At AMPP, we are committed to providing industry-relevant certifications that reflect the evolving needs of professionals and the industries they serve.”
Palmieri added, “AMPP certifications not only open doors for professionals but also contribute to raising industry standards. By supporting individuals in their certification journey, we help to strengthen our community and reinforce the importance of ongoing education in achieving excellence.”
This session is a valuable opportunity for anyone interested in advancing their professional skills, staying updated on program developments, or contributing expertise to support AMPP’s certification mission. Participants will earn one (1) professional development hour (PDH) while gaining insights into upcoming changes, program expansions, and the enhanced value of certifications in today’s industry landscape.
Register for this impactful session: What's Next for AMPP Certifications in 2025 and A Look Back at 2024, https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4775570/C81D7D1FC6E250F928B3EBAE24A7F205?partnerref=AMPPweb
For more information about AMPP’s certification programs, please visit www.ampp.org.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 35,000 members in over 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Contact
AMPPContact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
Categories