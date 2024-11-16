Zenius Corporation Announces Abhay Pendse as Director of AI & Data Analytics
Leesburg, VA, November 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zenius announced that global technology expert and business leader Abhay Pendse has joined the firm as Director of AI & Data Analytics. In this role, Abhay will support and expand business development across Zenius’ federal clients, focusing on Data-Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies such as Generative AI .
“We are excited to welcome Abhay to our leadership team, undergirding Zenius’ skills and strengths in Data, AI, and Analytics, including the areas of Data Strategy, Data Management, and Data Engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging areas of Generative AI. This will reinforce our firm’s ability to deliver exceptional value to our clients as we continue to grow Zenius,” said Prasanna Amitabh, CEO of Zenius. “His expertise and leadership – across the federal landscape – enhance Zenius’ ability to grow our competencies to broaden our services to our client base and deliver innovative solutions for them.
About Zenius Corporation Zenius Corporation (Zenius) is an SBA-certified HUBZone company, a Minority-Owned Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm comprised of highly experienced and exceptionally knowledgeable industry experts. As trusted advisors to our clients, we offer expertise in solving complex and multi-dimensional operational and technical challenges. Headquartered in Leesburg, VA, Zenius Corporation’s management and technology consulting services include IT Infrastructure and Modernization Support, Cloud Transition Support, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Cybersecurity Support, and Program Management.
Contact
Zenius CorporationContact
Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
(855)-936-4872 Ext.700
https://www.zeniuscorp.com/
