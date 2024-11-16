Impact Branding Consulting to Host AI Solutions & Strategies for 2025 Webinar
Live Webinar for Business Owners and Executive Leaders to Transform Their Businesses
Atlanta, GA, November 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. will host a webinar on Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. PST. The webinar, titled “Real-Time AI Solutions for 2025: Transforming Your Business Strategically” is a two-hour online event for business owners, marketing managers, operations managers and executive leaders to learn how to harness the power of AI solutions to transform their business, increase productivity, plan strategically and implement effortlessly. www.IBCSeminars.com
AI is transforming how businesses operate, emerging as an essential building block for innovation, reshaping industries, and altering the fabric of our daily lives. According to research completed by Exploding Topics, 83% of companies reported that using AI in their business strategies is a top priority (https://explodingtopics.com/blog/ai-statistics). Additionally, Yuval Atsmon, a senior partner who leads the new McKinsey Center for Strategy Innovation, said during an episode of Inside the Strategy Room podcast, "When executives think about strategy automation, many are looking too far ahead - at AI deciding the right strategy. They are missing opportunities to use AI in the building blocks of strategy." (https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/artificial-intelligence-in-strategy)
The AI Solutions & Strategies for 2025 webinar is specifically designed to help business owners and executive leaders gain access to advanced insights to scale their business. Attendees will be provided insight on the top 5 specific AI Tools every business needs today, and one of the most powerful mindset principles they will need to be proactive and profitable in 2025.
During the AI Solutions & Strategies for 2025 webinar, attendees will learn how to integrate the best AI tools with their vision for growth strategically. The webinar will address frustrations and fears about AI and give attendees a step-by-step walk through and demo of cutting edge AI tools that will revolutionize the way they operate.
The AI Solutions & Strategies for 2025 webinar will be facilitated by Ms. Natasha E. Davis, who is an award-winning Brand Strategist with expertise in strategic planning, risk management, and change management. As the founder and CEO of Impact Branding Consulting, she brings over 16+ years of experience to the industry of brand development and strategic planning.
Business Owners who are ready to leverage AI to drive innovation, increase efficiency, and improve decision-making in your business, are attending the AI Solutions & Strategies for 2025 webinar. The online event will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST (9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PST) on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, with an option to upgrade for access to a VIP special session of speed coaching and accelerated knowledge that begins at 2:30 p.m. EST
Registration is free to attend this event, with the option to include a VIP Upgrade for only $27. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.IBCSeminars.com.
About Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.
Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. is a strategic planning and risk management consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning, strategic branding, and training and development. They work with healthcare organizations, government agencies and professional service providers to enhance their performance and efficiency to ensure their brands have a lasting impact. For more information, visit http://www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org.
