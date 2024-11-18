Submit Early for Global Photonics Engineering Contest: Early Bird Entries Receive Expert Feedback
Early Bird Submissions Recieve Personalized Feedback from Leading Engineers
Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leading engineering platform Wevolver, is now accepting submissions for the Global Photonics Engineering Contest, an innovative competition inviting engineers, researchers, and startups to develop breakthrough applications using Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs).
The challenge, which launched on October 15, 2024, includes a special early bird deadline on December 31, 2024, allowing participants to receive personalized feedback from PhotonDelta engineers. The grand prize offers €50,000 in services to develop the winning project, with the potential for up to €2 million in pre-seed funding for eligible Dutch-based teams.
This contest calls on engineers to apply the powerful capabilities of PIC technology in fields such as telecommunications, healthcare, automotive, agritech, and beyond. PICs are advancing technology by improving efficiency, performance, and size, and this challenge provides participants with access to industry experts and resources to develop their ideas into practical, market-ready applications.
Contest Highlights:
• Early Bird Advantage: Submissions made by December 31, 2024, will receive tailored feedback from PhotonDelta engineers.
• Grand Prize and Industry Exposure: The winning team will receive €50,000 in services from PhotonDelta, including design, prototyping, and testing support, as well as an opportunity to present at an international tech event.
• Expert Support: Partners including Bright Photonics, Epiphany Design, IMEC, Smart Photonics, PHIX, and LioniX International bring top-level expertise in design and manufacturing to help winners achieve scalable, innovative solutions.
“The early bird feedback opportunity allows participants to gain personalized insights from experts in the PIC field,” said Jessica Miley, Content Director at Wevolver. “This feedback is intended to give participants expert perspectives on their projects as they progress, helping them to strengthen their approach for future innovations.”
Availability
The Global Photonics Engineering Contest is open for submissions through March 3, 2025. Early entrants submitting by December 31, 2024, will gain the added advantage of feedback to strengthen their final submissions. Learn more and enter via Wevolver.
About Wevolver
Wevolver is the global knowledge and community platform for engineers and tech companies. Wevolver reaches millions of engineers every month who use the platform to stay up to date about the latest technologies, and connect with peers and innovative companies. On the platform, companies, universities, and individual engineers publish blog articles, videos, reports, and podcasts. Topics include semiconductors, 3D printing, AI, robotics, IoT, and more.
Contact
Jessica Miley
+491746546469
wevolver.com
