The Good Hair Tribe Joins ANHC PRO as a 2025 Mastery Series Partner
The Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC PRO) welcomes The Good Hair Tribe, a Tech-driven Hair Care Literacy and Coaching company, as a 2025 ANHC PRO Partner. Founded by Atilola Moronfolu, The Good Hair Tribe addresses the global hair care literacy gap with memberships, courses, and training programs. As part of the 2025 Mastery Series, they will present on February 17, offering expert insights to empower beauty professionals and drive industry success.
Atlanta, GA, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC PRO) is excited to welcome The Good Hair Tribe, a Tech-driven Hair Care Literacy and Coaching company, as its newest ANHC PRO Partner. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Atilola Moronfolu, The Good Hair Tribe is transforming the hair care industry with a mission to bridge the global hair care literacy gap through innovative solutions, education, and coaching.
As an ANHC PRO Partner, The Good Hair Tribe will empower beauty professionals by sharing their expertise through ANHC PRO’s diverse educational offerings. Partners provide exclusive member benefits, including webinars, discounts, and one-on-one collaboration, ensuring members have the tools needed to excel in the beauty industry.
The Good Hair Tribe’s influence will be spotlighted as part of the 2025 ANHC PRO Mastery Series, an educational series running from January 20 through September on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Mondays at 1pm ET. This reimagined series features a curated team of industry experts who deliver actionable insights for beauty professionals. As the featured speaker on February 17, The Good Hair Tribe will bring their innovative approach to hair care literacy and coaching to the ANHC PRO audience.
“We’re thrilled to have The Good Hair Tribe join our ANHC PRO Partner Program and Mastery Series,” said Elaine Truesdale, Co-Founder of ANHC PRO. “Their dedication to addressing hair care challenges with accessible and impactful solutions is a perfect fit for our mission to elevate beauty professionals.
Atilola Moronfolu, Founder of The Good Hair Tribe, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “Our mission is to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to offer professional hair coaching services. By raising a new generation of hair coaches, we can ensure women have access to quality hair care solutions right in their communities.”
With offerings including memberships, courses, curriculums, stylist trainings, and more, The Good Hair Tribe empowers individuals and organizations to address common hair issues such as hair loss, scalp disorders, and overall hair health. Through this partnership, they join a collaborative team of Mastery Series Partners, creating a network of go-to resources for beauty professionals.
For more information about the ANHC PRO Mastery Series or to become an ANHC PRO member, visit www.anhcpro.org.
About The Good Hair Tribe
The Good Hair Tribe is a global leader in Hair Care Literacy and Coaching, founded to revolutionize the hair care industry. By training thousands of hair coaches, The Good Hair Tribe addresses hair care challenges with affordable, accessible, and impactful solutions for individuals and organizations worldwide. Learn more at https://thegoodhairtribe.com/about/.
About ANHC PRO
The Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC PRO) is the premier organization for beauty professionals and business owners, offering education, networking, and advocacy. With a focus on supporting individual growth and fostering industry innovation, ANHC PRO is the trusted partner for professionals looking to take their businesses to the next level.
As an ANHC PRO Partner, The Good Hair Tribe will empower beauty professionals by sharing their expertise through ANHC PRO’s diverse educational offerings. Partners provide exclusive member benefits, including webinars, discounts, and one-on-one collaboration, ensuring members have the tools needed to excel in the beauty industry.
The Good Hair Tribe’s influence will be spotlighted as part of the 2025 ANHC PRO Mastery Series, an educational series running from January 20 through September on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Mondays at 1pm ET. This reimagined series features a curated team of industry experts who deliver actionable insights for beauty professionals. As the featured speaker on February 17, The Good Hair Tribe will bring their innovative approach to hair care literacy and coaching to the ANHC PRO audience.
“We’re thrilled to have The Good Hair Tribe join our ANHC PRO Partner Program and Mastery Series,” said Elaine Truesdale, Co-Founder of ANHC PRO. “Their dedication to addressing hair care challenges with accessible and impactful solutions is a perfect fit for our mission to elevate beauty professionals.
Atilola Moronfolu, Founder of The Good Hair Tribe, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “Our mission is to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to offer professional hair coaching services. By raising a new generation of hair coaches, we can ensure women have access to quality hair care solutions right in their communities.”
With offerings including memberships, courses, curriculums, stylist trainings, and more, The Good Hair Tribe empowers individuals and organizations to address common hair issues such as hair loss, scalp disorders, and overall hair health. Through this partnership, they join a collaborative team of Mastery Series Partners, creating a network of go-to resources for beauty professionals.
For more information about the ANHC PRO Mastery Series or to become an ANHC PRO member, visit www.anhcpro.org.
About The Good Hair Tribe
The Good Hair Tribe is a global leader in Hair Care Literacy and Coaching, founded to revolutionize the hair care industry. By training thousands of hair coaches, The Good Hair Tribe addresses hair care challenges with affordable, accessible, and impactful solutions for individuals and organizations worldwide. Learn more at https://thegoodhairtribe.com/about/.
About ANHC PRO
The Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC PRO) is the premier organization for beauty professionals and business owners, offering education, networking, and advocacy. With a focus on supporting individual growth and fostering industry innovation, ANHC PRO is the trusted partner for professionals looking to take their businesses to the next level.
Contact
Association of Natural Hair Care ProfessionalsContact
Elaine Truesdale
885-680-2642
http://anhcpro.org
division of Truesdale and Associates, LLC
Elaine Truesdale
885-680-2642
http://anhcpro.org
division of Truesdale and Associates, LLC
Categories