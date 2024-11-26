The Good Hair Tribe Joins ANHC PRO as a 2025 Mastery Series Partner

The Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC PRO) welcomes The Good Hair Tribe, a Tech-driven Hair Care Literacy and Coaching company, as a 2025 ANHC PRO Partner. Founded by Atilola Moronfolu, The Good Hair Tribe addresses the global hair care literacy gap with memberships, courses, and training programs. As part of the 2025 Mastery Series, they will present on February 17, offering expert insights to empower beauty professionals and drive industry success.