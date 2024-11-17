Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Christian Network International and Symbia Logistics
Antioch, TN, November 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Christian Network International, is one of the largest independent Christian product fulfillment and distribution companies in the world. CNI represents various book, music, and film publishers and ministries from around the USA to the retail, church, and consumer end markets. Their award-winning service and state-of-the-art computer networking systems enable them to attract and retain customers.
Ed Clydsdale, CEO of Christian Network International, said about the deal: “Benchmark (Nashville) has an outstanding level of professionalism and counsel that made our company sale as smooth and seamless as possible. For most private owners…selling their business can be a very intense and anxiety-producing process. However, Matt and his team walked side-by-side with us each step of the way, never once pressuring us into something we didn’t want…instead listening intently and helping to guide and steer us to our ultimate goal. We couldn’t be more pleased with the results and owe much of that success to Benchmark…which exceeded all of our expectations.”
The Buyer, Symbia Logistics, is a Colorado-based third-party custom logistics solutions provider. Symbia is the preferred choice for businesses seeking warehousing, fulfillment, and distribution. They are a multi-generational, family-owned enterprise with dedicated account managers who provide white glove service.
“Ed and his team at CNI have been trailblazers in the Christian product fulfillment space for decades. It was easy for Symbia to see their value and want to be associated with CNI’s magic. We wish all parties great success with this new chapter.” – Matthew Kekelis, Senior Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
