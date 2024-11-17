a1qa Reaches 25k Followers on LinkedIn, Uniting the Tech Community
a1qa is thrilled to reach 25,000 followers on LinkedIn, underscoring the importance of community in driving forward a mission of QA excellence. The company expresses gratitude for this support as it continues to share valuable industry insights.
Decatur, GA, November 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- a1qa, a global pure-play QA and test automation provider for mission critical projects, is excited to announce it has reached 25,000 followers on LinkedIn.
In line with their mission to raise QA to new heights, a1qa offers a rich mix of content that’s designed to inspire and inform. From in-depth articles and case studies showcasing real-world QA solutions to industry updates and actionable best practices. Each post aims to spark conversation, deliver insights, and keep professionals informed on QA and tech developments.
At its core, a1qa’s mission - on LinkedIn and beyond - is to support global businesses in optimizing software quality. By helping clients stay ahead, a1qa contributes to a broader movement valuing quality, user satisfaction, and reliable software.
Looking forward, a1qa is committed to continuing its journey with the LinkedIn community, sharing insights and resources to support QA and tech professionals worldwide.
Vitaly Prus, Head of testing department at a1qa, shares his opinion, "Every follower brings their own insight, curiosity, and commitment to creating software that doesn’t just work, but truly endures. QA is about safeguarding the trust between companies and their users. The pace of tech is relentless, and staying sharp on the latest in QA isn’t a luxury - it’s essential. Thank you for joining us in redefining what reliable, resilient software can and should be."
