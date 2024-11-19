Navina Expands Florida Footprint Through Partnership with FLAACOs
FLAACOs and Navina collaborate to equip ACOs with AI-driven tools to enhance patient care and streamline clinical workflows.
Jacksonville, FL, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs) is pleased to announce that Navina, a leader in AI-powered healthcare technology, has joined its network as a business partner. This partnership aims to connect Navina with ACOs across Florida, providing them with the opportunity to adopt advanced AI solutions that support value-based care and enhance patient outcomes.
By becoming a business partner with FLAACOs, Navina will engage with ACOs throughout Florida, offering AI tools that transform fragmented patient data into actionable insights at the point of care. Florida's diverse healthcare landscape—with its large senior population and elevated rates of chronic conditions—presents unique challenges. Navina's technology is well-equipped to help address these challenges by enabling clinicians to make informed, data-driven decisions that improve patient outcomes and streamline clinical workflows.
"We are excited to welcome Navina as a business partner," said Nicole Bradberry, CEO of FLAACOs. "Their AI technology offers valuable tools that our members can leverage to enhance patient care and succeed in the value-based care environment. By connecting Navina with our ACOs, we are providing an opportunity for our members to explore innovative solutions that can positively impact their practices and patient communities."
Building on existing collaborations with Florida-based organizations like Primus Health Network, Navina is expanding its presence in the state to help ACOs meet the demands of value-based care. Through advanced analytics, Florida ACOs can monitor network performance, improve risk score accuracy, enhance quality metrics, and increase provider engagement.
"We're thrilled to partner with FLAACOs and have the opportunity to connect with ACOs across Florida," said Dana McCalley, VP of Value-Based Care at Navina. "Our AI platform is designed to empower physicians with the tools they need to deliver high-quality care efficiently. We look forward to engaging with FLAACOs members to support their efforts in improving patient health and advancing value-based care."
Navina will showcase its AI solutions at the FLAACOs 2024 Annual Conference, held at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek from November 20-22. During the conference, Dana McCalley will join a panel session titled "The Great Medicare Advantage Reset," discussing how AI-powered solutions can help Medicare Advantage plans navigate the complexities of HCC V28 coding and redesign specialty networks to meet CMS standards for improved patient care.
About FLAACOS
The Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs) is a collaborative network of ACOs focused on delivering high-quality, coordinated care to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. FLAACOs’ mission is to advance value-based care and enhance the healthcare experience for all patients. For more information, please visit www.flaacos.com.
About NAVINA
Navina is the market-leading clinical intelligence platform, leveraging AI to transform fragmented patient data into a concise patient profile with actionable clinical insights. Designed for and loved by physicians, Navina enables proactive and empathic patient care, increasing clinician satisfaction, reducing burden, and improving value-based care outcomes. Privia Health, InnovaCare and Millennium Physician Group are among some of the leading value-based organizations leveraging Navina’s AI platform to transform clinical workflows and improve quality performance. The company won recognition in the 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards, KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 report, and the CB Insights Digital Health 50 list. To learn more about Navina’s AI solution, visit navina.ai/.
Media Contact:
Brook Terran
brook@evergreenandoak.com
(336) 269-7001
