Zenius Corporation Announces Robert Bukoski as VP of Business Development
Leesburg, VA, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zenius announced that senior business developer, Robert Bukoski, has joined the firm as VP of Business Development. In this role, Bob will support and expand business development across Zenius’ federal clients, focusing on establishing new federal clients and broadening our position with new business partners to enable Zenius to serve more clients.
“We are delighted to welcome Bob to our leadership team,” said Prasanna Amitabh, CEO of Zenius. “With over 40 years of experience working with clients to understand their business needs, Bob will be able to connect Zenius to both new markets and with new business partner relationships, thus enabling Zenius to grow while also delivering effective solutions to our clients.”
About Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation (Zenius) is an SBA-certified HUBZone company, a Minority-Owned Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm comprised of highly experienced and exceptionally knowledgeable industry experts. As trusted advisors to our clients, we offer expertise in solving complex and multi-dimensional operational and technical challenges. Headquartered in Leesburg, VA, Zenius Corporation’s management and technology consulting services include IT Infrastructure and Modernization Support, Cloud Transition Support, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Cybersecurity Support, and Program Management.
Contact
Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
(855)-936-4872 Ext.700
https://www.zeniuscorp.com/
