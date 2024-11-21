Relentless Positivity Fitness Hosts Thanksgiving Morning Workout to Support Manna House
Join Relentless Positivity Fitness this Thanksgiving morning, November 28, at 9:00 AM at Latham Church (109 Weatherly Road) for a free, family-friendly workout benefiting Manna House.
Huntsville, AL, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Relentless Positivity Fitness invites the community to a special Thanksgiving morning workout on Thursday, November 28, at 9:00 AM at Latham Church, located at 109 Weatherly Road. This event is open to men, women, and children of all ages and fitness levels, offering a fun and inclusive way to start the holiday.
While the workout is free, participants are encouraged to bring donations to support Manna House, a vital resource in Huntsville. Requested items include bathroom tissue, sandwich-size baggies, bath soap, toothpaste, deodorant, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, and monetary contributions.
Manna House is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides food assistance to those in need within the Huntsville community. Supported by contributions from individuals, churches, civic groups, and businesses, Manna House offers a nightly distribution program, ensuring that families and individuals have access to essential food and hygiene items. Their commitment to serving the community has made them a cornerstone of support for many residents.
The event will proceed regardless of weather conditions. If the weather is favorable, the workout will be held outdoors; in case of inclement weather, activities will move indoors.
Join them in supporting Manna House and making a positive impact in our community this Thanksgiving.
About Relentless Positivity Fitness:
Relentless Positivity Fitness is dedicated to promoting health and wellness through community engagement and positive reinforcement. Our mission is to inspire individuals to lead healthier lives while giving back to the community.
About Manna House:
Manna House is a food distribution program of the Huntsville Dream Center, a 501(c)(3) public charity. They provide food assistance to those in need and are supported by contributions from individuals, churches, civic groups, and businesses. Manna House operates a nightly distribution program, ensuring that families and individuals have access to essential food and hygiene items.
Joe Martin
256-468-7146
www.FitAndPositive.com
