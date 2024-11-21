SASSA Introduces Biometric Verification for Enhanced Grant Security
SASSA has rolled out biometric verification for SRD grant applications, ensuring enhanced security and fraud prevention. Beneficiaries will now undergo fingerprint or facial recognition checks to authenticate identity during the application and payment processes. This development aims to streamline operations and protect grant funds from fraudulent activity.
Cape Town, South Africa, November 21, 2024
The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced the introduction of biometric verification for Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant applications. This new measure leverages fingerprint and facial recognition technologies to ensure that grants reach the rightful beneficiaries and to minimize identity fraud.
Starting this month, beneficiaries will be required to undergo biometric verification during the application process and when accessing payments. This development aligns with SASSA's ongoing commitment to providing secure, efficient services while safeguarding public funds.
"We are continually striving to improve the integrity of our grant system," said SASSA spokesperson. "Biometric verification will significantly enhance our ability to detect and prevent fraudulent activities, ensuring that resources are allocated to those who truly need them."
Beneficiaries are advised to ensure their personal information is up to date in SASSA's records and to cooperate with the new verification protocols. SASSA is working to make the process as seamless as possible, with guidance available at local offices and through its official channels.
For more information, visit SASSA's official website :https://srdsassagrants.co.za/
