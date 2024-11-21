5th Tom Bass Seminar on Diversity in Equestrian Sports to Stream Worldwide from Tryon International via YouTube and SQITV

The 5th Tom Bass Seminar will examine issues relating to diversity in equestrian related enterprises. Hosted on the campus of the Tryon International Equestrian Center and Resort (TIEC), the hybrid meeting will connect locally and internationally based horse enthusiasts. The theme of the 2024 seminar focuses upon “The Business of Horses.”