5th Tom Bass Seminar on Diversity in Equestrian Sports to Stream Worldwide from Tryon International via YouTube and SQITV
The 5th Tom Bass Seminar will examine issues relating to diversity in equestrian related enterprises. Hosted on the campus of the Tryon International Equestrian Center and Resort (TIEC), the hybrid meeting will connect locally and internationally based horse enthusiasts. The theme of the 2024 seminar focuses upon “The Business of Horses.”
Green Creek Township, NC, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 5th Tom Bass Seminar on Diversity in Equestrian Sports will be held as a hybrid event on Saturday, November 23 from 12:00 noon (UTC 17.00.00) to 2:30 p.m. (UTC 19.30.00) Eastern Standard Time.
Free on-line registration for persons wishing to interactively participate in the 5th Tom Bass Seminar on Diversity in Equestrian Sports is available at:
https://tinyurl.com/b33sj4de
A live feed of the meeting will be available worldwide via YouTube and SQITV: https://youtube.com/live/80BorBD2zl4?feature=share
Hosted at the newly constructed Overmountain Lodge on the campus of the Tryon International Equestrian Center and Resort (TIEC) in Mill Spring, North Carolina (USA), the meeting will examine issues relating to diversity in domestic and international sport.
Among the achievements that will be celebrated are:
- Japan’s Olympic Eventing Medal – the first in 92 years
- A victory by Mimi Gochman (USA) in the $226,000 Upperville Jumper Classic
- A Lifetime Achievement Award presented to legendary huntsman Jefferson "Tot" Goodwin by the Masters of Foxhounds Association of North America
- Presentation of the FEI (Fédération Equestre Internationale)’s Rising Star Award for 2024 to Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi of the United Arab Emirates
The 2024 Tom Bass Seminar takes place at the end of a year that has witnessed life altering natural disasters, cataclysmic political divisions, questions over immigration, police brutality, reparations, cultural and economic imperialism, political correctness and an ever widening gap between "the haves" and the "have nots" in the United States and throughout the world.
The meeting agenda includes highlights from the past year and reports on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs within the equestrian sports industry.
The theme of the 2024 seminar focuses upon “The Business of Horses.”
According to the Equine Economic Impact Survey, published by the American Horse Council, the total value added to the U.S. economy in 2023 was $177 billion, with 2.2 million jobs linked to the sector.
“The equine industry’s ripple effect extends beyond the traditional sectors, influencing a broad spectrum of industries. From agriculture and tourism to veterinary services and technology, the survey showcases the interconnectedness of the equine world with other economic realms.” - American Horse Council
Topics to be discussed during the 5th Tom Bass Seminar include a) the positive economic impact that greater diversity can bring to the equine industry, b) viable strategies for effective outreach and messaging, and c) securing a "piece of the action" - creating viable opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship and innovation within the global equestrian industry.
Social Focus:
A discussion on social issues will examine the equestrian community’s responsibility (if any) in addressing societal issues.
Participants will be asked to offer their thoughts on ways in which equestrians might most effectively speak out against the evils of sexism, racism, genocide, homophobia, apartheid, ageism, antisemitism, islamophobia, colorism, economic exploitation, etc.
The Tom Bass Legacy:
A legendary American Saddlebred trainer, Tom Bass (1859 - 1934) was born enslaved in Columbia, Missouri. He played a prominent role both in the establishment of the American Royal Horse Show in Kansas City and in the promotion of the city of Mexico, Missouri as the "Saddle Horse Capital of the World."
Highlights of his extraordinary career include championships at two World’s Fairs and more than 2,000 blue ribbons. For many years he was the only African-American permitted to compete at the American Royal.
The Tom Bass bit, developed to give the rider control without causing pain to the horse, is still in use today.
During his lifetime, Bass performed before such luminaries as Queen Marie of Romania, William Jennings Bryan, P.T. Barnum and U.S. Presidents Grover Cleveland, William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft and Calvin Coolidge. His more prominent clients included Mr. Roosevelt, Buffalo Bill Cody, Anheuser-Busch executives Adolphus and August Busch and Will Rogers.
Melvin Cox, Managing Director of SportsQuest International, LLC and a long time Lecturer at the University of California, Santa Cruz will serve as moderator of the seminar.
The Tom Bass Seminar series is presented by The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc. in association with SportsQuest International, LLC and the Tryon International Equestrian Center and Resort.
Home of the FEI World Equestrian Games™ Tryon 2018, The Tryon International Equestrian Center and Resort offers first-class facilities for equestrian events of all levels and disciplines. Located in the Blue Ridge Foothills of Mill Spring, NC, the facility features diverse onsite restaurants, a variety of shops, relaxing lodging getaways, family entertainment, and more. The center functioned as a regional hub for recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.
