Professional Hygiene Industry Veterans Greg Santaga and Don Lewis Join Forces to Form Flowstone
Industry innovator Greg Santaga, owner of Green Bay Converting (GBC), and Don Lewis, former President of Essity Professional Hygiene and one of the industry's most respected executives, have joined forces to establish Flowstone Holdings.
Dallas, TX, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- After securing strategic capital partners to fuel growth, Greg Santaga and Don Lewis launch Flowstone with the aim of becoming the premier manufacturer of customer brand solutions in North America. "For years, distributors and facility maintenance companies have been underserved by the market, often due to a lack of attention, commitment, or tailored product offerings," notes Santaga. Don Lewis, CEO of Flowstone, adds, "Flowstone will set the standard as the best manufacturer of customer label brand solutions. We are committed to being a true partner, empowering our customers' brands to excel. Unlike other manufacturers, we focus on helping them grow and develop their brand, rather than competing with our own brands." Flowstone aims to address this market gap by delivering exceptional customer label solutions that directly meet these needs.
Introducing Flowstone: Transforming the Professional Hygiene Market
Flowstone emerges with a mission to elevate the professional hygiene industry by providing reliable customer label paper and personal care solutions. Backed by personalized concierge support, streamlined operations, advanced technology, and comprehensive brand differentiation services, Flowstone is dedicated to strengthening its customers' brands to excel. By capitalizing on GBC's manufacturing expertise, Flowstone aims to broaden its service offerings and meet the increasing demands of the professional hygiene market. "We are excited to build on GBC's legacy by establishing Flowstone as a national leader in customer label solutions for select partners who are seeking a committed ally to drive their future growth. We intend to build enduring partnerships that fuel success and innovation into the next decade," says Lewis.
About Flowstone
Flowstone empowers distributors and facility maintenance companies with reliable customer brand label tissue and personal care solutions. With GBC's foundation and support, Flowstone is positioned as a reliable partner committed to operational excellence, streamlined procurement, and comprehensive brand differentiation services to deliver high-quality, cost-effective products that meet the unique needs of its partners.
About GBC
Founded in 1999, GBC has grown into a dynamic force within the paper converting industry, specializing in a variety of paper products, including toilet tissue, hardwound towels, center pull towels, jumbo roll tissue, and various types of wipers. With locations in Green Bay, WI, and Hattiesburg, MS, GBC provides logistical and financial advantages that support efficient, scalable manufacturing solutions.
Denise Vivas
844-965-3569
www.flow-stone.com
