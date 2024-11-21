Enhancing Partner Value: Don Lewis Joins Flowstone as CEO to Elevate Custom Label Brands in the Professional Hygiene Market
Don Lewis, former President of Essity Professional Hygiene and one of the industry's most respected executives, will lead Flowstone - a newly formed company in combination with Green Bay Converting (GBC) - to deliver exceptional customer brand professional hygiene products.
Dallas, TX, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flowstone is excited to announce the appointment of Don Lewis as CEO. Don will lead Flowstone, a newly formed company in combination with Green Bay Converting (GBC), to deliver exceptional customer-brand professional hygiene products. His personal investment in Flowstone underscores a deep commitment to the company's mission and sustained success. Flowstone enhances GBC's footprint in the professional hygiene industry by providing tailored, customer-centric solutions for its partners.
Don Lewis's Extensive Leadership Background
Bringing over 30 years of industry experience, Don Lewis offers invaluable insights and leadership to Flowstone. Prior to Flowstone, Don presided over Essity's Professional Hygiene Business Unit, managing a $3 billion portfolio globally and directing significant acquisitions, including the purchase of Wausau Paper. His strategic vision and dynamic leadership were crucial to Essity's ascent to global market leadership as well as the expansion of its consumer business across the Americas.
Don has spearheaded sustainability, innovation, and customer success projects, initiating IoT and digital transformation efforts that garnered Essity notable accolades. His career started at Fort Howard Paper Company, later serving in executive roles at Encore Paper, SCA and Essity. Renowned for enhancing customer-centric solutions, Don has consistently championed growth and operational prosperity throughout his career. His guidance is pivotal in advancing Flowstone's mission to empower partners with reliable, innovative hygiene solutions that elevate their brand offer.
"I am thrilled to lead Flowstone in this exciting new chapter," stated Don Lewis. "Our mission is to empower partners' brands to excel by delivering reliable, high-quality hygiene solutions, bolstered by cutting-edge technology and exceptional service. Together with the talented team at Flowstone, I anticipate fostering operational excellence and enduring success for our partners."
About Flowstone
Flowstone emerges with a mission to elevate the professional hygiene industry by providing reliable customer label paper and personal care solutions. Backed by personalized concierge support, streamlined operations, advanced technology, and comprehensive brand differentiation services, Flowstone is dedicated to strengthening its customers' brands to excel.
About GBC
Founded in 1999, GBC has grown into a dynamic force within the paper converting industry, specializing in a variety of paper products, including toilet tissue, hardwound towels, center pull towels, jumbo roll tissue, and various types of wipers. With locations in Green Bay, WI, and Hattiesburg, MS, GBC provides logistical and financial advantages that support efficient, scalable manufacturing solutions.
Don Lewis's Extensive Leadership Background
Bringing over 30 years of industry experience, Don Lewis offers invaluable insights and leadership to Flowstone. Prior to Flowstone, Don presided over Essity's Professional Hygiene Business Unit, managing a $3 billion portfolio globally and directing significant acquisitions, including the purchase of Wausau Paper. His strategic vision and dynamic leadership were crucial to Essity's ascent to global market leadership as well as the expansion of its consumer business across the Americas.
Don has spearheaded sustainability, innovation, and customer success projects, initiating IoT and digital transformation efforts that garnered Essity notable accolades. His career started at Fort Howard Paper Company, later serving in executive roles at Encore Paper, SCA and Essity. Renowned for enhancing customer-centric solutions, Don has consistently championed growth and operational prosperity throughout his career. His guidance is pivotal in advancing Flowstone's mission to empower partners with reliable, innovative hygiene solutions that elevate their brand offer.
"I am thrilled to lead Flowstone in this exciting new chapter," stated Don Lewis. "Our mission is to empower partners' brands to excel by delivering reliable, high-quality hygiene solutions, bolstered by cutting-edge technology and exceptional service. Together with the talented team at Flowstone, I anticipate fostering operational excellence and enduring success for our partners."
About Flowstone
Flowstone emerges with a mission to elevate the professional hygiene industry by providing reliable customer label paper and personal care solutions. Backed by personalized concierge support, streamlined operations, advanced technology, and comprehensive brand differentiation services, Flowstone is dedicated to strengthening its customers' brands to excel.
About GBC
Founded in 1999, GBC has grown into a dynamic force within the paper converting industry, specializing in a variety of paper products, including toilet tissue, hardwound towels, center pull towels, jumbo roll tissue, and various types of wipers. With locations in Green Bay, WI, and Hattiesburg, MS, GBC provides logistical and financial advantages that support efficient, scalable manufacturing solutions.
Contact
FlowstoneContact
Denise Vivas
844-965-3569
www.flow-stone.com
Denise Vivas
844-965-3569
www.flow-stone.com
Multimedia
Don Lewis
Don Lewis, former President of Essity Professional Hygiene and one of the industry's most respected executives, will lead Flowstone - a newly formed company in combination with Green Bay Converting (GBC) - to deliver exceptional customer brand professional hygiene products.
Categories