Pristine Services Group, an American Company, Along with Its Industry Leading Partners, is Increasing Its Investment in Tajikistan's Mining Sector
San Antonio, TX, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Three Industry Leaders Unite to Secure Critical Minerals in Tajikistan
In a strategic move to enhance the supply of critical minerals for the United States, three distinguished entrepreneurs - Dennis Cruz of Pristine Services Group, Douglas Craft of Crystal Clear Maintenance, and Chris Martinez of Picasso Builders have increased their investment in the mining industry in Tajikistan. The group is working with Vast Resources PLC, the London AIM Listed mining company who is managing the assets and international partnership team.
This partnership aims to lead multiple sustainable mining initiatives while ensuring a reliable source of essential minerals. Dennis Cruz, President of Pristine Services Group, stated, "The partnership has successfully acquired a stake in a cluster of gold mines located within the Tien Shan Belt, a geological formation that spans over 2,500 kilometers across western Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, southern Kazakhstan, and western China. This region is a significant part of the Altaid Orogenic Collage of central Eurasia. The gold mine cluster is comprised of four operational mines and eight additional exploration targets. Currently, the central processing plant produces over 11,000 ounces of gold annually, with plans to double production within the next 24 months.”
Douglas Craft, CEO of Crystal Clear Maintenance stated, “Our mining and minerals group is committed to investing in Central Asia. In addition to our gold mines, we run a processing plant that separates calcium fluoride (CaF2) for commercial sale from non-ferrous metals. These include lead, zinc, and precious metals like gold and silver, which we produce as marketable bulk concentrates.
Chris Martinez, CEO of Picasso Builders said, “Along with our current operations in Central Asia, the partnership anticipates making a major announcement regarding expansion by the end of 2024, further strengthening its commitment to sustainable practices and mineral security.”
This collaboration represents a significant step towards not only enhancing the mining capabilities in the region, but also ensuring the responsible extraction of critical minerals vital to the Tajikistan and U.S. economies.
For additional information, please contact: media@pristineservicesgroup.com
