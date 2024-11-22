Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Romtex Enterprises, Inc. and Windlass Engineers & Services
Sugarland, TX, November 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Romtex Enterprises, Inc. is a precision machining and manufacturing company that serves a variety of industries, offering custom solutions tailored to meet specific client needs. With the capacity to handle both large and small-volume production runs, Romtex is highly flexible in accommodating orders of all sizes while maintaining exceptional quality standards. Utilizing advanced equipment and cutting-edge technologies, the company ensures that each order is crafted precisely and delivered to exact specifications, making it a reliable partner for businesses across multiple sectors. For more information, visit www.romtex.com to learn more.
Ranit Windlass and Ram Shinde, each bringing distinct expertise, have joined forces to acquire Romtex Enterprises with the goal of building a US-based, diversified manufacturing business. Ranit’s experience in starting and growing manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce companies complements Ram’s extensive background in petrochemical trading and international business development. Together, they plan to leverage their combined skills to expand Romtex’s capabilities, targeting a wide range of industries and customers while driving growth and innovation.
Benchmark International provided value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. The market uncovered several interested parties, with the perfect one prevailing.
“This transaction was a prime example of both a seller and buyer working together through whatever obstacles arose to get the deal across the finish line. It was a pleasure working with both parties, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors.” - Haden Buckman, Senior Deal Associate with Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
