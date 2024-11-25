Softline to Showcase AiLine and Advanced Digital Twin Solutions at Vinamac 2024
Softline will participate in the Vinamac event in Ho Chi Minh City, where they will showcase their cutting-edge AiLine platform at Booth A415. Attendees are invited to experience firsthand the transformative power of digital twin technology and explore the wide array of innovative solutions they offer.
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AiLine, developed by Softline Digital, is a comprehensive platform designed to revolutionize industries through digital twin capabilities. Leveraging real-time data and simulation modeling, AiLine enables businesses across sectors - such as manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare - to optimize operations, reduce time-to-market, and enhance resource efficiency. As a leading example of Industry 4.0 technology, AiLine facilitates predictive decision-making and operational excellence by delivering valuable insights through its sophisticated AI-driven models.
Softline's team of experts will be available at Vinamac to provide in-depth insights into our technology, demonstrate the unique applications of AiLine, and discuss how digital twins can address specific industry challenges. With real-world examples from sectors like energy, logistics, and construction, visitors will gain a comprehensive understanding of how digital twin technology can drive competitive advantage.
Event Details:
Date: 21-23 November
Location: Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City
Booth: A415
They look forward to engaging with industry professionals, sharing our vision for the future of digital transformation, and showcasing how AiLine can empower businesses to achieve operational excellence. Explore our innovative solutions and discuss potential collaborations at Vinamac 2024.
Contact
Softline Group
Valeria Aver
+74732502023 ext. 4087
https://softline.com/
