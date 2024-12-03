Foster Love and the Foxwynd Foundation Expand Rapid Response Program with $25,000 Matching Grant
Los Angeles, CA, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Critical Funding to Help Prevent Homelessness for 100 At-Risk Transition-Age Foster Youth Nationwide.
Foster Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by the foster care system, is proud to announce a new matching campaign aimed at helping 100 transition-age foster youth secure stable housing.
This initiative is made possible through a generous partnership and a $25,000 Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) from the Foxwynd Foundation, which is committed to supporting communities in need. The Foxwynd Foundation will match every dollar donated to the Rapid Response Program, effectively doubling the impact and increasing efforts to prevent homelessness for youth aging out of foster care.
Pamela Villagra, Executive Director of the Foxwynd Foundation comments, "The Bentley family proudly supports Foster Love because they believe in the power of community to provide stability and a brighter future for our at-risk youth."
The Rapid Response Program provides critical emergency assistance to prevent homelessness to foster youth who are at risk of experiencing homelessness as they age out of the foster care system. This grant will provide emergency financial assistance and referral services to youth who face the daunting challenge of securing stable housing, managing living expenses, and accessing essential resources.
“As thousands of youth exit the foster care system each year, many face the daunting risk of homelessness," said Gianna Dahlia, Executive Director at Foster Love. "[This] contribution plays a vital role in ensuring that these young people have the support they need to avoid such devastating outcomes.”
Foster Love is deeply grateful for the Foxwynd Foundation’s commitment to supporting the most vulnerable members of our society. This partnership marks a crucial step forward in the fight to prevent homelessness for transition-age foster youth, ensuring they have the resources and stability needed to succeed in their transition to adulthood.
The support from the Foxwynd Foundation ensures a brighter and more secure future for these youth as they begin this critical chapter in their lives. Through this campaign, Foster Love and the Foxwynd Foundation are working together to address a critical gap in the foster care system and ensure that vulnerable youth are not left without the stability and resources they need to thrive.
For more information on how to donate to the matching campaign and support the housing stability efforts for transition-age foster youth, please visit Academics.FosterLove.com/Rapid-Response.
For more information about Foster Love and the Foxwynd Foundation's partnership, please visit FoxwyndFoundation.org or contact:
Gianna Mulkay
Executive Director
Foster Love
714-287-2112
Gianna@FosterLove.com
Gloria Galvez
Grant & Partnership Manager
The Foxwynd Foundation
484-229-4329
GGalvez@FoxwyndFoundation.org
About The Foxwynd Foundation
The Foxwynd Foundation is a philanthropic organization committed to creating a lasting impact in the lives of vulnerable youth. Through strategic partnerships and grants, Foxwynd is dedicated to serving as a beacon of hope for communities in need by supporting programs that provide critical resources and opportunities for at-risk young people, ensuring they have the stability and support necessary for a successful future. For more information, visit https://FoxwyndFoundation.org.
About Foster Love
Foster Love is a non-profit organization founded in 2008 that aims to empower young people as they navigate the foster care system. Through programs that address immediate needs and long-term success, Foster Love is committed to providing essential resources, support, and a loving community that creates a brighter future for these amazing children through advocacy, education, and compassionate care. Together, we can make a difference. For more information, visit https://FosterLove.com.
