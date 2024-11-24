MPAI Calls for “Up-Sampling Filter for Video Applications” Technologies
Geneva, Switzerland, November 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 49th General Assembly (MPAI-49) by approving for publication:
1. Call for Technologies: Up-sampling Filter for Video applications (MPAI-UFV)
2. Technical Specification: Neural Network Traceability (MPAI-NNT) V1.0
3. Technical Specification: Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC) V2.0
4. New versions of four standards with added Conformance Testing
Call for Technologies: Up-sampling Filter for Video applications (MPAI-UFV) invites any party able and wishing to contribute to the development of the planned MPAI-UFV Technical Specification to submit a response. MPAI-UFV is expected to leverage AI to provide higher video quality when upsampling a video from Standard Definition to HDTV and from HDTV to 4K.
Technical Specification: Neural Network Traceability (MPAI-NNT) V1.0 specifies methods to evaluate the ability to trace back to its source a neural network that has been modified, the computational cost of injecting, extracting, detecting, decoding, or matching data from a neural network, and the impact on the performance of a neural network with inserted traceability data and its inference.
Technical Specification: Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC) V2.0 enables advanced forms of communication between humans in a real space or represented in a Virtual Space, and Machines represented as humanoids in a Virtual Space or rendered as humanoids in a real space. This new version leverages MPAI-CAE V2.3, MPAI MMC V2.3, MPAI-OSD V1.2, MPAI-PAF V1.3 and Technical Specification: Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.2 – just published as an MPAI standard.
The Call and the standards will be presented online according to the schedule reported below.
· Call for technologies: Upsampling Filter for Video application (UFV) 2024/11/27T14 to attend register at http://tiny.cc/oqdwzz
· New Standard: Neural Network Traceability (NNT) 2024/12/10T15 to attend register at http://tiny.cc/wqdwzz
· Revised Standard: Human and Machine Communication (HMC) 2024/12/09T16 to attend register at http://tiny.cc/pqdwzz.
MPAI is continuing its work plan on other activities.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members
