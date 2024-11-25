SottoPelle® Recognizes Laterica Barton, DO for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Bradenton, FL, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Laterica Barton, DO has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since October 2024.
Laterica S. Barton, DO, is a skilled Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and an Obstetrics & Gynecology specialist who possesses a wealth of experience in women’s healthcare.
In December 2004, Dr. Barton graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Florida A&M University, Tallahassee, Florida, and in June 2011, she obtained a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton.
Dr. Barton has several professional and leadership experiences in the field of women’s health care. In July 2015, Dr. Barton served as an OBGYN resident interview coordinator, where she organized and planned the interview process for intern applicants. She previously served as an OBGYN Chief Resident, where she supervised junior residents and coordinated academic activities, journal clubs, simulation labs, and more. She also served as a liaison between residents, attending physicians, and the OBGYN programs director.
Dr. Barton’s license and certifications include a State of Florida Medical License, AOBOG Board Certification, Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) Certification, Basic Life Support (BLS) Certification, Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP), Nexplanon Insertion and Removal and Mirena/Paraguard Insertion.
Dr. Barton belongs to a number of professional societies and has been a recipient of numerous awards/special honors. Her professional memberships include the American Osteopathic Association, American Medical Association, Americal College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Florida Medical Association.
A few of Dr. Barton's awards/special honors include the special honors and interest in OBGYN award: June 2011, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (Bradenton, Florida), Annual Dr. Harvey G. Roth Controversies in Medicine: First place winner June 2016, and Intern of the year: July 2014, Detroit Wayne County Health Authority (Detroit, Michigan).
Provider Information:
Laterica Barton, DO
Women’s Care Florida
5985 Silverfalls Run, Suite 100
Bradenton, FL 34211
(941) 202-2055
www.womenscareobgyn.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
