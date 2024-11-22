Lucrotec, LLC Ranked Number 204 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Lucrotec, LLC today announced it ranked No. 204 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Lucrotec grew 577% during this period.