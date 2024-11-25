Professional Matchmakers Turn Podcasters: "Date Like a Matchmaker" Set to Launch Soon
"Date Like a Matchmaker" Delivers Expert Advice, Hilarious Stories, and Behind-the-Scenes Insights to Transform Modern Dating
Dallas, TX, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tiffany and Jorrie, the dynamic duo behind Executive Connections Dating, are taking their expertise beyond the exclusive world of matchmaking with the launch of their new podcast, "Date Like a Matchmaker." Combining their professional insights with unfiltered humor, the podcast promises to transform the way singles navigate today’s dating landscape.
Every week, listeners can expect candid conversations, expert advice, and hilarious anecdotes covering everything from decoding dating app profiles to mastering the art of memorable date nights. With their trademark charm and relatability, Tiffany and Jorrie deliver a mix of practical tips and laugh-out-loud moments to help listeners build confidence, enjoy the journey, and ultimately find the connection they’re searching for.
“We wanted to create a space where singles could feel supported, entertained, and empowered,” said Tiffany, co-host and co-founder of Executive Connections Dating. “Dating doesn’t have to be overwhelming or lonely. Through our podcast, we’re bringing people together—even if it’s just through shared laughs and stories.”
"Date Like a Matchmaker" isn’t just another dating podcast; it’s a backstage pass to the world of professional matchmaking. From recounting their own matchmaking wins (and fails) to spilling behind-the-scenes secrets, Tiffany and Jorrie invite listeners to join the fun while learning to date with confidence.
“We’ve seen it all in our careers as matchmakers, and trust us, the stories we have will make you laugh, cringe, and maybe even say, ‘OMG, me too!’” said Jorrie. “Whether you’re single, dating, or just here for the juicy stories, we’ve got something for everyone.”
The podcast also features special guest appearances, including dating experts, relationship coaches, and singles with unforgettable dating stories. Each episode is designed to inspire, entertain, and, most importantly, remind listeners that finding love should always be fun.
Listeners can catch the latest "Date Like a Matchmaker" episodes exclusively on the podcast’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@DateLikeaMatchmaker. Stay tuned for updates on new episode releases by visiting their website at www.executiveconnectionsdating.com or following them on social media. Don’t forget to subscribe and join Tiffany and Jorrie as they bring the fun, excitement, and wisdom of matchmaking straight to your screen.
For media inquiries, interview requests, or partnership opportunities, please contact:
Tiffany Michelle & Jorrie Van Sky
Executive Connections Dating Co-Founders
hello@executiveconnectionsdating.com
