BDA Advises NSSK on Sale of JEC to Obara Group
New York, NY, November 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Nippon Sangyo Suishin Kiko, has reached an agreement on the sale of its stake in Japan Energy Components to Obara Group, a Japan-based machine industry company comprised of the parent and a global network of 27 subsidiaries, through which it manufactures and sells its products worldwide.
BDA was the exclusive financial advisor to NSSK on the transaction.
JEC, headquartered in Ishioka City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, manufactures electric power transmission components and spiral products for power companies and renewable energy operators. Additionally, JEC manufactures quick-charging cable connectors for electric vehicles. Going forward, Obara plans to leverage JEC Group’s robust business foundation, while using its global management resources to drive further growth.
Suguru Sasaki, Director, BDA Partners, said: “We’re pleased to have helped JEC find a new partner, and confident that JEC will thrive as part of Obara Group. We’re proud to have advised NSSK, a leading Japanese private equity firm, which was awarded the “Firm of the Year in Japan” by Private Equity International in five of the last seven years. This is our second transaction for NSSK, having previously advised on the sale of ORF/IIT to Hokkaido LogiService in early 2024.”
The deal team was Suguru Sasaki, Drake Mitsukawa, Akira Komiya, Toshiaki Yokohara and Atsushi Masuda.
About NSSK
Nippon Sangyo Suishin Kiko Group (NSSK) is an investment management business with a focus on Japan. Its mission is to build a leading alternative asset investment business by investing in attractive Japanese companies in partnership with management, contributing to the Environment, Society and Governance of Japan and beyond. NSSK’s investment strategy is to seek to generate superior outcomes by applying global investment discipline, operating expertise and human capital to Japanese companies originating from our proprietary and differentiated sourcing network. NSSK was named “Firm of the Year in Japan” award by Private Equity International in 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2023. www.nsskjapan.com
About Obara
OBARA Group Inc is one of the largest Japanese suppliers of total welding solutions. OBARA is introducing resistance welding systems for the automotive industry and arc welding tools for the shipbuilding and construction industries. It was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Yamato, Japan. www.obara-g.com
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
