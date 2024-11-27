Diverse Chambers Coalition Releases Report on SEPTA's Role in Small Business Amid Governor Shapiro's Funding Announcement
Philadelphia, PA, November 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Diverse Chambers Coalition of Philadelphia (DCCPHL) is releasing its latest report, "SEPTA: A Lifeline for Small Businesses in Philadelphia," which highlights the indispensable role of public transportation in supporting local businesses. This report coincides with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s announcement of $153 million in state funding to temporarily avert SEPTA service cuts and fare increases, offering vital relief to businesses and residents alike.
The report draws from surveys of hundreds of small business owners, demonstrating SEPTA's critical role in ensuring employee commutes, customer access, and operational cost management. Key findings include:
• High dependence on SEPTA for workforce and customer mobility, particularly in Center City and other commercial hubs.
• Ongoing concerns about safety, reliability, and the broader economic impact of service disruptions.
• The need for long-term investments to secure the transit system's sustainability.
“This funding provides a temporary reprieve for SEPTA, but the challenges remain,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a member of DCCPHL. “Our report underscores the urgency of creating a sustainable funding solution that ensures SEPTA can continue to support Philadelphia’s small businesses, which are the backbone of our local economy.”
Another coalition member, Zach Wilcha, President and CEO of the Independence Business Alliance, added, “SEPTA is a lifeline for countless entrepreneurs, particularly in our diverse communities. Without affordable and reliable transit, businesses will struggle to retain workers and attract customers. Governor Shapiro’s efforts are a step in the right direction, but we need to build on this momentum with a long-term plan.”
The full report is available for download on the DCCPHL website, www.diversechamberphl.org.
The report draws from surveys of hundreds of small business owners, demonstrating SEPTA's critical role in ensuring employee commutes, customer access, and operational cost management. Key findings include:
• High dependence on SEPTA for workforce and customer mobility, particularly in Center City and other commercial hubs.
• Ongoing concerns about safety, reliability, and the broader economic impact of service disruptions.
• The need for long-term investments to secure the transit system's sustainability.
“This funding provides a temporary reprieve for SEPTA, but the challenges remain,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a member of DCCPHL. “Our report underscores the urgency of creating a sustainable funding solution that ensures SEPTA can continue to support Philadelphia’s small businesses, which are the backbone of our local economy.”
Another coalition member, Zach Wilcha, President and CEO of the Independence Business Alliance, added, “SEPTA is a lifeline for countless entrepreneurs, particularly in our diverse communities. Without affordable and reliable transit, businesses will struggle to retain workers and attract customers. Governor Shapiro’s efforts are a step in the right direction, but we need to build on this momentum with a long-term plan.”
The full report is available for download on the DCCPHL website, www.diversechamberphl.org.
Contact
Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of CommerceContact
Maria Cristina Rios
484-463-7661
www.philahispanicchamber.org
Maria Cristina Rios
484-463-7661
www.philahispanicchamber.org
Categories