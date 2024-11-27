Belleville Wire Cloth to Exhibit at AHR Expo 2025
Cedar Grove, NJ, November 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Belleville Wire Cloth, a leading manufacturer of high-quality wire mesh products for industrial applications, is excited to announce its participation in the 2025 AHR Expo in Orlando, Florida. The company will showcase its latest innovations in wire cloth technology, designed to meet the evolving needs of the HVACR industry.
The AHR Expo, one of the largest trade shows for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration professionals, will take place from February 10-12, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center. Belleville Wire Cloth will be exhibiting a range of durable, high-performance mesh solutions ideal for filtration, heat exchange, and other critical applications in the HVACR sector.
“We are thrilled to present our products at the AHR Expo, where we can connect with industry leaders and demonstrate how our wire cloth solutions can improve operational efficiency and performance in HVAC systems,” said James Crowley, General Manager of Belleville Wire Cloth. “Our team looks forward to showcasing the versatility and quality of our offerings, which continue to set new standards in the industry.”
Visit Belleville Wire Cloth at booth 3064 during the event to learn more about their advanced products and discuss potential solutions with their team of experts.
For more information about Belleville Wire Cloth and their products, please visit www.bwire.com
Contact:
James Crowley
Operations Manager
Belleville Wire Cloth
Phone: 973-239-0074
Email: sales@bwire.com
Website: www.bwire.com
