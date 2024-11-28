Innovative Capabilities to Enhance Global Air Superiority
Military aviation community to convene on January 22-23 in Huntsville, AL.
Huntsville, AL, November 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 7th Annual Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit will convene senior leaders from across the Military Services, DoD, International Partner, Acquisition Authorities, & Industry to discuss strategies, initiatives, and emerging capabilities critical for equipping and sustaining the future aviation force. Senior-level speakers will explore how the Military services, in partnership with industry and global partners, are modernizing aviation platforms and enhancing aircraft technology to ensure sustained air superiority.
The Summit will be held at the Jackson Center in Huntsville, Alabama, where military aviation experts will address emerging threats, advancements in unmanned systems, and the integration of artificial intelligence in aerial warfare. Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to sessions that will explore discuss current and future strategies to modernize military air systems and leverage advanced capabilities to support the Joint aviation warfighter and ensure sustained air dominance.
2025 Confirmed Speakers
· - Lt Gen David A. Harris, USAF, Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Force Futures, A5/7
· - BG Matthew Braman, USA, Director of Army Aviation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7
· - BG David Phillips, USA, Program Executive Officer, PEO Aviation
· - BG Phillip Baker, USA, Director, Future Vertical Lift CFT, U.S. Army Futures Command
· - Brig Gen Douglas P. Wickert, USAF, Commander, 412th Test Wing
· - Joseph A. Baker, SES, Director of Engineering & Technical Management, F-35 Joint Program Office
· - COL Roger P. Waleski, USA, Commander, U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command
· - CAPT Dennis Monagle, USN, PM, PMA-266, Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Systems (UAS), NAVAIR
· - Col John Dirk, USMC, Commanding Officer, Marine Operational Test & Evaluation Squadron 1
· - CAPT Jarrod Hair, USN, PM, Air Combat Electronics (PMA 209), NAVAIR
· - CAPT Jerick Black, USN, PM, Strike Planning & Execution Systems (PMA 281), NAVAIR
· - Keith Bethell, Director General Air, Defence Equipment & Support- UK MoD
· - Colonel Yuka Nakazato, Air & Space Attaché, Embassy of Japan to the United States
· - Rodney Stevens, Deputy PEO Fighters & Advanced Aircraft, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
· - LTC (P) Michael Cookey, USA, Deputy Director, Army ISR Task Force, U.S. Army G-2
· - MG (Ret.) Kenneth T. Royar, USA, VP & Program Integration Lead, Textron
Event Moderator: MG (Ret.) Jeffrey Schloesser, USA, Executive Vice President, Strategic Pursuits, BELL Advanced Vertical Lift Center
2025 Topics of Discussion
Shaping the Army Aviation force of the future
Bolstering international partnerships & collaboration to sustain global aviation dominance
Guiding strategy and ensuring effective integration of future capabilities in the air domain
Leading Army transformation: strategic concepts & emerging technologies for sustained air dominance
Sustaining aviation & missile systems to ensure readiness & reliability
Incorporating AI/autonomy to shape the future of aerial dominance
Elevating Marine Corps aviation capabilities to achieve air dominance & operational readiness
Enhancing USMC & USN ISR capabilities in combat environments
Implementing innovative technology solutions to enable Naval Aviation combat
DSI is welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://aviation.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
