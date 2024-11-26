Business Impact NW Announces Kyle Lovell as Chief Lending Officer
Portland, OR, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Business Impact NW is proud to announce our new Chief Lending Officer, Kyle Lovell. With experience in financial services for small businesses, including a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) microlending program and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), Kyle will lead the organization's lending department. Her leadership will be pivotal for Business Impact NW as we continue our mission to support small businesses across Alaska, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon.
Kyle Lovell joins Business Impact NW with a wealth of knowledge. She was previously the Credit Manager at Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO). Kyle brings over 10 years of experience within the financial sector. Her background also includes the restaurant industry, giving her unique insight into the individual needs of various small business sectors. Kyle is committed to expanding access to capital for marginalized communities and will work with Business Impact NW to ensure that programs deliver impactful resources and accessible financial options.
"We are delighted to welcome Kyle Lovell to Business Impact NW," says Henry Hitt, Chief Financial and Operations Officer for Business Impact NW. He adds, "Her incredible experience and genuine passion make her a perfect addition to our team. We are excited to see the innovative changes she will bring and the meaningful ways she will help small business owners across our 4-state region achieve their dreams."
Kyle Lovell, Chief Lending Officer for Business Impact NW states, "Business Impact NW's commitment to being a part of an evolving resource of support within the small business community, is something I look forward to elevating." She continues, "I am also looking forward to helping build financial trust with small business communities- rural and urban, including diverse cultural backgrounds." Kyle emphasizes, "What Business Impact NW is doing is so much bigger than any one person; the community engagement is thoughtful and continuous."
With her background working with underserved businesses, CDFIs, and SBA microlending, Kyle's passion for empowering small businesses will enhance the client experience and Business Impact NW's reach.
About Business Impact NW
Business Impact NW is a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to providing free business coaching, classes, and access to capital for small businesses. We emphasize working with traditionally underserved populations and offer services in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. For more information about Business Impact NW and its work, please visit our website.
Contact
Carolina Guzman
206-324-4330
www.businessimpactnw.org
