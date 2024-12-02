Yael Freimann Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Yael Freimann of TI Verbatim Consulting (TIVC), was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis.
Washington, DC, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Yael Freimann of TI Verbatim Consulting (TIVC), was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Freimann, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business stakeholder, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Freimann. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Yael Freimann joined TIVC in 2021 and brings with her a strong record of developing and maintaining lasting business relationships with clients, proposing new and profitable business opportunities, and developing business strategies per institutional initiatives and goals. Yael has developed policies, created training curricula, and provided program coordination for government and non-profit agencies. She has served on many working groups to advocate for small business needs.
Freimann joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Yael Freimann as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
TIVC focuses on Human Enterprise Optimization (HEO), understanding that people are the driving force behind a sustainable and productive culture. Organizational culture plays a pivotal role in organizational success and at TIVC we engage as your strategic partner. We tailor our services to your organization’s needs and goals, optimizing your greatest asset – your people.
