Slam Latch Set by Weston Body Hardware Available from FDB Panel Fittings
Isleworth, United Kingdom, November 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The team at FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce this Surface-Mount Slam Latch Set made by leading manufacturer Weston Body Hardware. It offers a fluorescent “mushroom” inside safety release which is widely required for large-size insulated enclosures, such as cold stores or containerised units, where a surface-mounted latch is preferable to avoid breaching the integrity of the door.
The latch features a slam action against a roller striker to ensure smooth and reliable operation which enhances the quality of the whole cabinet. This system can be used on doors and flush-fit against the frame while the Glow-In-The-Dark inside safety “punch” handle comes readily to hand for emergency release.
Other features include offset striker adjustment in 2.5mm increments, locking with key which blocks movement of handle, but allows for the bolt to be slammed shut and opened from inside. Non-standard, single-sided keys. But it can also be locked with padlock or cotter pin through body of latch. Construction is in diecast in zinc alloy with bright chromium plating surface finish.
