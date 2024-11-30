RX Japan Sparks Excitement for 2025 with International Jewellery Tokyo
Tokyo, Japan, November 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) 2025, hosted by RX Japan, will open its doors from January 15–18, 2025, at the Tokyo Big Sight, promising a competitive start to the new year for the global jewellery market.
With a legacy of 35 years, IJT has established itself as among the vital events for industry professionals seeking to discover, connect, and thrive in one of the most dynamic sectors of the global economy.
This year, IJT 2025 readies to showcase over 1.3 million jewellery pieces, representing the finest artistry, craftsmanship, and innovation from across the globe.
Over 650 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions, including Japan, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Turkey, India, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia, will gather under one roof, presenting a diverse range of offerings from timeless diamonds and rare gemstones to bespoke designs, contemporary styles, and avant-garde innovations.
IJT provides buyers advantage of competitive and exclusive pricing on a vast array of jewellery items. Professionals seeking to expand their inventory, retailers scouting for standout designs, and individuals looking for unique acquisitions will find business possibilities and networking opportunities at IJT.
This commitment to offering value is one reason why IJT is estimated to attract 23,000+ visitors. Attendees include buyers, distributors, live sellers, designers, and enthusiasts eager to network and secure valuable deals.
RX Japan’s decision to host IJT early in the year is strategically scheduled to allow participants to gain a head start on annual trends, establish connections with key players, and secure exclusive offers before the market hits its peak.
IJT is part of a prestigious trio of shows dedicated to jewellery, with a heritage that spans more than three decades, including International Jewellery Kobe held every May and International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn held every October.
For more information and to register for IJT 2025, visit https://bit.ly/497lUtv.
Contact
RX GlobalContact
Chih Hsuan Chen
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/autumn/en-gb.html
