Business Cost Reductions Achieves $1 Billion Milestone in Documented Client Savings

Business Cost Reductions, operating as Schooley Mitchell, has achieved $1 billion in client savings as of November 19, reflecting its commitment to improving business financial health across North America. Since 1998, the firm has specialized in optimizing expenses like telecom and waste management, using advanced GenAI technology, benchmarking data, and expert analysis. Its performance-based model delivers measurable savings with no upfront costs or risks.