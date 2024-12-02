HYGREENTOOL CORP Launches Eco-Friendly GOMOW; New Robotic Lawnmower
The forthcoming introduction of a new smart technology robotic lawnmower HYgreen GOMOW represents a significant advancement in lawn care.
Los Angeles, CA, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HYGREENTOOL CORP is pleased to announce the launch of GOMOW in the United States market. This innovative robotic lawn mower is entirely virtual and environmentally friendly, significantly reducing carbon emissions compared to traditional gasoline-powered mowers.
The objective is to assist users in reducing expenditure on lawn maintenance while simultaneously conserving their time and effort. By adopting an eco-friendly approach, such as that offered by HYgreen GOMOW, individuals can save time and resource while contributing positively to environmental sustainability.
Eco-conscious tech – The greener way to care for your lawn
It has been found that lawnmowers have a greater environmental impact than previously thought. The engines of lawnmowers alone contribute up to 5% of the country's total air pollution. Additionally, using a lawnmower for an hour can produce the same amount of CO2 and no emissions as spilled gasoline as a 100-mile car trip.
Source: https://www.des.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt341/files/documents/2020-01/ard-22.pdf
https://www.themomentum.com/articles/how-gas-powered-lawn-mowers-are-bad-for-the-environment-and-what-to-do-about-it
HYgreen advocates for the implementation of GOMOW-like lawnmowers as an effective means to reduce emissions and conserve time, rather than resorting to the removal of lawns nationwide. These environmentally friendly landscaping alternatives utilize lithium-ion batteries - comparable to those found in electric vehicles, laptops, and smartphones - thereby eliminating the need to consume substantial amounts of gasoline during each mowing session. GOMOW employs lithium-ion (21700) batteries that are characterized by their rechargeability and longevity. Furthermore, these batteries are known for their durability and extended cycle life, making them a sustainable choice for lawn maintenance.
The OWL- solar power GPS RTK – Go green with HYgreen
HYgreen is transforming the solar panel industry by providing an environmentally sustainable solution for GPS Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) systems. This innovative approach allows users to benefit from clean energy while effectively reducing their carbon footprint.
The solar panels can reduce the frequency of manual recharging, allowing GOMOW to cover more ground with fewer interruptions. By incorporating solar panels into robotic mowers, the environmental impact is reduced compared to traditional fossil-fuel-based power sources.
Boundary wire free – AI mowing generation
Robotic lawnmowers that use perimeter wires have gained popularity. However, broken wires and other issues can lead to disorganized mowing and reduced coverage.
HYgreen provides intelligent lawn care solutions using AI-powered robotic technology. These autonomous lawnmowers employ AI algorithms to improve efficiency and decision-making capabilities.
Experience seamless navigation with the latest solar-powered GPS RTK technology that eliminates the need for any perimeter wires. Discover the perfection in precision that this advanced technology offers.
Robotic mowers are a game changer when it comes to lawn care, they offer numerous benefits that make them a worthwhile investment for homeowners.
Choose HYgreen today and help build a better future for the planet by selecting eco-conscious products.
For more updates, follow at www.hygreentool.com and stay tuned.
The objective is to assist users in reducing expenditure on lawn maintenance while simultaneously conserving their time and effort. By adopting an eco-friendly approach, such as that offered by HYgreen GOMOW, individuals can save time and resource while contributing positively to environmental sustainability.
Eco-conscious tech – The greener way to care for your lawn
It has been found that lawnmowers have a greater environmental impact than previously thought. The engines of lawnmowers alone contribute up to 5% of the country's total air pollution. Additionally, using a lawnmower for an hour can produce the same amount of CO2 and no emissions as spilled gasoline as a 100-mile car trip.
Source: https://www.des.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt341/files/documents/2020-01/ard-22.pdf
https://www.themomentum.com/articles/how-gas-powered-lawn-mowers-are-bad-for-the-environment-and-what-to-do-about-it
HYgreen advocates for the implementation of GOMOW-like lawnmowers as an effective means to reduce emissions and conserve time, rather than resorting to the removal of lawns nationwide. These environmentally friendly landscaping alternatives utilize lithium-ion batteries - comparable to those found in electric vehicles, laptops, and smartphones - thereby eliminating the need to consume substantial amounts of gasoline during each mowing session. GOMOW employs lithium-ion (21700) batteries that are characterized by their rechargeability and longevity. Furthermore, these batteries are known for their durability and extended cycle life, making them a sustainable choice for lawn maintenance.
The OWL- solar power GPS RTK – Go green with HYgreen
HYgreen is transforming the solar panel industry by providing an environmentally sustainable solution for GPS Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) systems. This innovative approach allows users to benefit from clean energy while effectively reducing their carbon footprint.
The solar panels can reduce the frequency of manual recharging, allowing GOMOW to cover more ground with fewer interruptions. By incorporating solar panels into robotic mowers, the environmental impact is reduced compared to traditional fossil-fuel-based power sources.
Boundary wire free – AI mowing generation
Robotic lawnmowers that use perimeter wires have gained popularity. However, broken wires and other issues can lead to disorganized mowing and reduced coverage.
HYgreen provides intelligent lawn care solutions using AI-powered robotic technology. These autonomous lawnmowers employ AI algorithms to improve efficiency and decision-making capabilities.
Experience seamless navigation with the latest solar-powered GPS RTK technology that eliminates the need for any perimeter wires. Discover the perfection in precision that this advanced technology offers.
Robotic mowers are a game changer when it comes to lawn care, they offer numerous benefits that make them a worthwhile investment for homeowners.
Choose HYgreen today and help build a better future for the planet by selecting eco-conscious products.
For more updates, follow at www.hygreentool.com and stay tuned.
Contact
HYGREENTOOL CORPContact
Piyali Das
+1 213-524-4477
https://www.hygreentool.com/
service@hygreentool.com
Piyali Das
+1 213-524-4477
https://www.hygreentool.com/
service@hygreentool.com
Categories