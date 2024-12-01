Hermith GmbH Announces Certification of One More Production Site in China Under the Standards ISO 9001 and EN 9100
Hermith GmbH is proud to announce that another production facility in Shanxi, China, has been certified to ISO 9001 and EN 9100 standards. This significant achievement demonstrates continued commitment of Hermith GmbH to the highest quality and excellence in its operations, further strengthening its position as a trusted global supplier of titanium semi-finished products.
Munich, Germany, December 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Another production facility of Hermith GmbH in Shanxi, China has been certified to ISO 9001 and EN 9100 standards. This milestone not only demonstrates the company commitment to the highest quality and operational standards but also confirms its image of a long-term reliable supplier of titanium semi-finished materials to its global customers, most notably in the aerospace sector.
Hermith GmbH is a German full-cycle manufacturer and distributor of titanium semi-finished items. The company was established in 2004 in Munich and first operated as a distributor of titanium materials in the global market. In 2016 Hermith GmbH started its first own production and already in 2017 it was certified to EN 9100.
Mikhail Voitiuk, Deputy CEO of Hermith GmbH: “Considering the current shortage of titanium material on the market, which is further intensified by the unfavourable geopolitical conditions, it is particularly important to have alternative production facilities with the possibility of additional capacity expansion. Hermith GmbH currently operates several production sites, including its recently certified facility in China. Within the recent five years the company has managed to increase its production capacities by three times, ensuring enhanced sustainability of its material supply.” In parallel Hermith GmbH also significantly extended its product portfolio, for instance for Grade 5 sheets and Grade 9 tubes. Today the company production range includes round and rectangular bars, plates and sheets, tubes and wire for various applications.
As the global demand for titanium continues to rise year by year, the need for alternative sources has become more critical than ever. The newly certified facility of Hermith GmbH offers a secure, compliant, and sustainable solution to meet the growing requirements of all industries that require high-quality titanium, especially in the aerospace industry. Today Hermith is an approved supplier of world's biggest OEMs of aerospace industry and delivers its material to many other companies on the global international market. Additionally, Hermith GmbH is actively working to obtain approvals from more major global aerospace leaders.
Hermith GmbH continues to expand the company global presence with enhanced certifications and a broader range of titanium products, while remaining focused on delivering high-quality materials that meet the evolving needs of our customers in aerospace, medical, industrial, automotive and other industries. Currently the company is working on new opportunities of production in additional countries worldwide.
