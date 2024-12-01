Hermith GmbH Announces Certification of One More Production Site in China Under the Standards ISO 9001 and EN 9100

Hermith GmbH is proud to announce that another production facility in Shanxi, China, has been certified to ISO 9001 and EN 9100 standards. This significant achievement demonstrates continued commitment of Hermith GmbH to the highest quality and excellence in its operations, further strengthening its position as a trusted global supplier of titanium semi-finished products.